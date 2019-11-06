Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 11.
Smith-Cotton at Fort Zumwalt North
Smith-Cotton travels Friday to O’Fallon to challenge Fort Zumwalt North, the top seed in Class 5, District 4 and No. 1 in the most recent Missouri Media Rankings.
Maintaining its No. 1 spot from the preseason poll, seniors Cairo Payne, Izaiah Hartrup, and junior Parker Monnig represent three of the most dangerous weapons that the Panthers (9-0) deploy.
Payne has accounted for 18 total touchdowns, passing for 12 scores with three interceptions and rushing for more than 1,200 yards. Hartrup enters the game 16 touchdowns and a reputation for takeaways on defense and long returns on special teams.
Monnig currently leads the St. Louis area with 22 sacks.
Two weeks ago, the Tigers (1-8) scored its lone touchdown on a kick return from Trevon Franklin during a 55-6 loss at Center in Kansas City.
It is equal parts natural and tragic that, after gleaning one win from a perilous regular-season slate, S-C was paired with perhaps the best team in Class 5. However, it means the expectations remain the same: it is going to take the Tigers’ best effort to win on Friday.
Cole Camp at Lincoln
Lincoln rematches its cross-county, Kaysinger Conference rivals at home against Cole Camp, which earned the bid with a 44-6 victory last week at Tipton.
Cole Camp (6-4) has played three teams over five games in less than a month and will go back-to-back games fighting red birds.
Last week, Bluebirds senior Kaden Harms passed for 259 yards and four touchdowns, junior Garrett Strathman rushed for two scores and senior Ethan Ives secured a pair of TD receptions. The Bluebirds generated six takeaways and did not allow points until the beginning of the final period. Cole Camp sophomore Ethan Corpening snagged an interception and fumble recovery, while senior Carlos Prichard forced and recovered two fumbles to go with seven tackles.
Lincoln accepted a forfeit from Pleasant Hope in Week 10. During its first meeting with Cole Camp, seniors Parker Engles and Jackson Beaman rushed for two and three TDs, respectively, as the Cardinals (10-0) dominated the third quarter with 19 unanswered points.
The Cards are ranked No. 1 in the most recent Class 1 Missouri Media Rankings and are seeking its eighth straight win against Cole Camp.
Crest Ridge at Windsor
A battle between two hard-nosed, eight-win teams is shaping up to be a consequential matchup in a competitive Class 1, District 4 Tournament.
Windsor and Crest Ridge are each fresh off of blowout victories in the first round of playoffs, with the Greyhounds dispatching Concordia 61-13 and the Cougars beating Sherwood 42-8.
Greyhounds senior Jonah Roberts housed a 55-yarder and totaled 154 yards and three TDs on just seven carries. Windsor recorded seven touchdowns on the ground, including two from freshman Dustin Johnson.
The Cougars returned two interceptions for TDs and scored 36 points in the second half en route to its first-round win. Windsor and Crest Ridge have met 10 times in the last five years, with seven coming in the playoffs. Windsor has lost the last three postseason matchups, last winning two years ago in Centerview.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
