Wednesday, Aug. 28

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

7 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Central Methodist University

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

9 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Central Methodist University

Friday, Aug. 30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Moberly

Cole Camp at Concordia

North Callaway at Lincoln

Northwest at Osceola

St. Paul Lutheran at Tipton

Windsor at Sweet Springs

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

7 p.m.

Oak Grove at Smith-Cotton (at Tiger Stadium)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at California

Saturday, Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

9 a.m.

Osage at Smith-Cotton (at Tiger Stadium)

Sunday, Sept. 1

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

6 p.m.

North Iowa Area Community College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

8 p.m.

North Iowa Area Community College at State Fair Community College

