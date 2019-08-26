Wednesday, Aug. 28
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
7 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Central Methodist University
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
9 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Central Methodist University
Friday, Aug. 30
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Moberly
Cole Camp at Concordia
North Callaway at Lincoln
Northwest at Osceola
St. Paul Lutheran at Tipton
Windsor at Sweet Springs
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
7 p.m.
Oak Grove at Smith-Cotton (at Tiger Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at California
Saturday, Aug. 31
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Osage at Smith-Cotton (at Tiger Stadium)
Sunday, Sept. 1
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
6 p.m.
North Iowa Area Community College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
8 p.m.
North Iowa Area Community College at State Fair Community College
