After a short hiatus, Hundred Proof Band will begin performing again in September.
The local band, which formed six years ago, comprises Cory Smith, lead vocals, Mike Routon, guitar, Davin Sanders, guitar, Drew Wittman, drums, and Brenton Yates, bass. The band members sat down with the Democrat for a conversation recently, and Routon explained how the band formed.
“We were outside a Def Leppard concert at the Missouri State Fair …” he said. “I was walking there with my wife, and he (Smith) asked me if I wanted to be in a band.”
Routon added after Smith heard the concert, he was inspired to start a band of his own.
Smith said the band plays country, classic rock, southern rock, and some Blackberry Smoke tunes. Smith also has written some original music, which the band plays from time to time.
Besides occasionally playing in Sedalia, Hundred Proof plays at various Missouri venues.
“We’ve played in the Kansas City area, we played down at the Lake a few times,” Smith noted. “We opened up for several Nashville recording artists.”
Hundred Proof opened in September 2019 for Nashville entertainer Mo Pitney at the Northeast Missouri Old Thresher Days in Shelbina.
“He’s been on the Grand Ole Opry many times,” Smith said. “We were playing for him, and his bus broke down.”
Since Pitney couldn’t take the stage at his designated time, Hundred Proof was able to keep the music rolling for an extra hour.
The band has also opened for James Wesley and Tyler Steel at Smoking in the Golden Valley in Clinton.
“Sept. 26 of this year, over in Urich, Missouri, we’ll get to open for Tyler Farr and Matt Stell at the Grand Stage Amphitheatre,” Smith said.
During the Sept. 26 performance, Sedalian Dave Mosley will fill in with the band. Locals Craig Chamberlain and Lisa Kindle are co-managers at the venue.
On Oct. 10, Hundred Proof will open for Easton Corbin and Clay Walker also at the Grand Stage Amphitheatre.
Smith said what he enjoys most about performing is the excitement.
“It’s just the excitement of getting up there and playing and singing in front of people,” he explained. “Making people happy.”
Yates added for him, it’s a “way to get away from the stress of the real world.”
With a laugh, the men said an interesting factoid about the band is there are “three lefties.”
“It’s handy, but it’s also an inconvenience sometimes too,” Yates said. “Because it depends on which side you are standing on, you might get hit in the head with a guitar. But if you stand the right way, it all works out.”
On a serious note, Smith said he’s been working to find larger venues for the band.
“One of the hardest things I’ve tried to push for our band is getting to open up for people and not just playing local bars,” he said. “Playing bigger events, playing fairs and festivals — we play quite a few of those.”
Smith noted Doug Briscoe, of Sedalia, with DB Sound and Lights, has helped the band many times.
“He’s a good friend of ours, and he’s helped us out in so many ways,” he added. “He does sound for us from time to time at festivals … and he’s also done sound for country artists Wade Hayes (and) Sawyer Brown.”
Smith said he hopes the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control soon so they can book more performances, and he also hopes to play in Sedalia more often.
“One thing we don’t get to do very often is play here in our hometown,” he said. “We always seem like we’re playing out of town. So, when the opportunity does arise, we try to jump on it.”
He added the band plans to remain based in Sedalia because all the members are married and have local day jobs.
For more information on show dates, visit the Hundred Proof Band Sedalia MO Facebook page or find the band on Instagram at Hundred Proof Band.
