From hip hop to country to metal, two area organizers are offering scaled-back concert opportunities for well-known musicians and bands as well as local and area groups.
Lisa Tatum, owner of The Lantern House, and Craig Chamberlain are working together to bring musical talent to The Grand Stage Amphitheatre in Urich. The first concert, Party in the Styx with Tech N9ne and Guests, was hosted Sept. 12. Opening for Tech N9ne was a local hip hop group, Norfsiderod, with Rodney Jackson and Walter Staten.
The second concert is Saturday featuring country music stars Tyler Farr and Matt Stell. Opening for the pair will be Hundred Proof Band, of Sedalia. The final concert this season is the Riot & Rebels Tour featuring Quiet Riot, Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot Oct. 9 and 10.
Tatum said Wednesday that the amphitheater seats about 15,000 people.
“It’s an open-air concept,” she added. “Which is why we decided to go ahead and open up this fall. With it being COVID-19, we tried to only sell a fourth of the venue so there’s plenty of social distancing.
“People can obviously wear their mask if they choose to do so,” she continued. “All of the stations have hand sanitizer, and we encourage social distancing.”
Tatum said attendance for the first show was lower than expected but the show went well.
“We try to use a lot of local or Missouri (people) as openers, to give those people a shot as well,” she explained.
Tatum noted she is always pleased to work with Hundred Proof Band.
“They are a fantastic group of people to work with,” she said. “I highly recommend them for any type of entertainment … they play country, rock, they just have a large genre of music that they can play. They’re very personable.”
Several area metal bands will open for the two-day October show including Quite Frankly and Stalfos.
Information provided by the amphitheater said Blackfoot, Molly Hatchet, and Quiet Riot will kick the weekend off Friday, Oct. 9 with a special tribute to the late Frankie Banali. Quiet Riot will play their first show since his death. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Music will begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 10 with five Missouri bands and finish the night with Poison Overdose, Wizards of Ozz, Motley Crucial, and Members Only.
Tatum noted she’s thankful for all those who help find area entertainment for shows both at The Lantern House and at the amphitheater.
“If you ever need help finding local entertainment for an event you can reach out to Chantry Alexander,” she noted. “Best Take media is fabulous and By the Fire Media, they have all helped us.
“Chantry is very talented with fliers and advertising,” she continued. “He’s a total asset to the musical community in this area.”
After the Quiet Riot concert, Tatum said they don’t have any “concrete” plans for more concerts this fall, although they do have several ideas for 2021.
“We do have a pretty large lineup ready for next year that we’ve been working on,” she said. “(Next year) is not just a musical venue. It will have all sorts of entertainment going on, from a circus, a mud run, monster trucks, huge country artists, festivals and things of that nature.”
For more information or tickets, visit www.grandstageevents.com. The Grand Stage Amphitheatre is at 16386 NW Highway MM in Urich.
