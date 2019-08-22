An Arizona band is traveling to Mid-Missouri to go on a tour which will benefit local animal rescues.
Come Back Buddy is performing multiple shows around the area this week, with one of their stops being The Lantern House, 21746 W. U.S. Route 50 in Sedalia, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday to benefit a local animal rescue.
The tour was planned by Joyce Wilke, who is involved in local rescues. Wilke spent a lot of time during the winter in Arizona and was looking for a way to help local rescues more. She was looking into doing a fundraiser, which led her to the band Come Back Buddy that she saw perform in Arizona.
Come Back Buddy is an Arizona-based band that plays “retro” music mostly from the 1950s for people to dance to, according to band member Mike Randall.
“We do ‘50s cover music by, of course, Buddy Holly, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, we do mix it up. The music is not just rock ‘n roll,” he said. “We do country mixed with rock ‘n roll from that era and some slow dance music, waltzes. We mix it up so there’s all kinds of variety for people that like to do different dances. We even do some music that people can polka dance to.”
Wilke approached the band with the idea and they were on board because they are also animal rescue supporters. The band was already playing in Iowa in August so they decided to have the tour afterward.
The band consists of Randall, his wife Janine Randall, Dean Randall, and Tim Kimbro. It was formed nearly 20 years ago, but their love for the music goes back to their high school years.
“We actually performed in a band that was a ‘50s band with our high school teachers. About two decades later somebody wanted a Buddy Holly for their 50th birthday party and I was volunteered because I resembled him so that’s where that began,” Randall said.
“I worked up the songs and then that led to my wife was working in a dance troupe for the same company…We decided to start a band. It goes back to my teenage years learning how much people like to dance.”
The Sedalia concert will benefit a Sedalia animal rescue called C.A.T.S. (Cat Assistance Team-Sedalia). It is primarily a trap, neuter, and return (TNR) rescue for community cats, but they do treat, foster, and adopt out sick cats or kittens.
“We don’t just turn them back out when they’re tiny or sick. We keep them and we pay to have their vet care done or their surgeries done," said Founder and President of C.A.T.S. Monika Monks. “Sometimes by the time a cat has had surgery and you’ve medicated it for two months, it’s not a feral cat anymore. It’s pretty adoptable.”
The rescue helps any animal in need and currently are helping a pig, a chicken that fell off of a truck, and puppies along with the cats they normally help. Monks said their veterinary bills can get very high and that everything is paid for by herself, a couple of volunteers, and through donations.
“Our vet bills are crazy and that is what our fundraising is for is to help pay vet bills. Any time someone hits a cat or they have a sick one they kind of contact us because it’s either going to be euthanized or we’re going to help it so we just help it. We have crazy vet bills,” said Monks.
The Lantern House will be serving from its dinner menu from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission for the dance is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 5 are free. There will also be tour T-shirts and CDs from the band available for purchase and a 50/50 raffle. All profits from tickets, the raffle, and T-shirt sales will go to the rescue.
Wilke encouraged people to come in ‘50s costumes.
“I don’t care if you are 25 or 75, you will recognize every single song that they do. They’re just all legendary numbers. Every single one of them,” she said.
Come Back Buddy will be performing at Knights of Columbus in Columbia at 7 p.m. Friday to benefit Boone County Animal Care and at Paulie B’s in Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Saturday to benefit People Helping Paws Cat Rescue.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DanceForTheCats.
