Students at Smith-Cotton High School will enjoy a rock concert later this month courtesy of the 135th Army Band, Fire for Effect, a unit within the Missouri Army National Guard.
The group is composed of six musicians, Sgt. First Class Roger Kirchner, guitar; Staff Sgt. Chris Johnson, keyboard; Sgt. Rebecca Cox, lead female vocals and keytar; Sgt. Dakota Fletcher, drums; Sgt. Dusty O’Neal, sound and light technician; and Spc. Zachary Nickerson, lead male vocals and acoustic guitar.
According to the Unit’s media release, the 135th Army Band, located in Springfield, is under the Command of Warrant Officer Keith Moyer and First Sgt. Charles Bart. Federally organized on Nov. 13, 1947, the unit’s mission is to provide music throughout the full spectrum of military operations in order to instill in soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of citizens and promote national interests at home and abroad.
“(Fire for Effect) is a pop/rock group,” Kirchner said by phone Thursday morning. “It specializes in mostly Top 40 music, current, and is geared towards the demographics of high school to college age.
“It’s an entertainment group that goes out and performs at various events, like high schools,” he continued. “To just share the message of the Missouri National Guard.”
He added from the military aspect, the band acts as a “morale booster” for troops.
“We haven’t been deployed, but groups that are deployed, they will go and set up and do a 45-minute concert in a forward operating base,” Kirchner said. “It’s just to bring a piece of home back to the soldiers that are in those areas.
“Our group hasn’t specifically been tasked with a deployment like that,” he continued. “But that’s another one of our jobs.”
Kirchner added that personally, being in the group is “very therapeutic.”
“It’s a good way to express myself through music in ways that I might not be able to,” he said. “Plus, when you get a group of musicians together, you form a family, a bond.
“And, the individuals in the group aren’t just service members or just musicians,” he continued. “They are really people you love and care for.”
The 45-minute Smith-Cotton concert will be hosted at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Kirchner added that the event was coordinated with SCHS Director of Bands C. Grant Maledy. Maledy is also a member of the 135th Army Band unit.
“The band students have a pretty clear picture of their opportunities in the Guard because I'm in the National Guard band and have discussed it with them,” Maledy said. “Students who are not in band may not have the same access to this information, so this can open up lines of communication for students to learn more about their options for life after graduation.
“Additionally, I think it's important for students to realize that soldiers are multidimensional and human, and watching and listening to a rock band comprised of soldiers is a great way to communicate that to them,” he added.
For more information about the 135th Army Band visit www.bands.army.mil/organizations/pages/?unit=135AB or www.facebook.com/135thArmyBand.
