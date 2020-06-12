TIPTON — Art is a concrete concept for Legacy Statuary owned by Mark and Chris Clark of Tipton. Sitting along U.S. Highway 50 and state Route 5, Legacy is best known for its 2,800-pound, 7-foot-tall concrete bigfoot that often wears an array of outfits.
On Thursday, the ginormous bigfoot was wearing summer attire — a Speedo, pool glasses and two inflatable pool tubes. While bigfoot sported his Speedo outside, Mark was busy painting an American flag statuary piece inside the building.
Legacy is a family business. Mark and his wife, Chris, formerly of Gerald, took ownership of the business six years ago from his father, the late Ted Clark. Each week in their 64-by-48-foot shop down the street from the statuary business, they cast around 200 new pieces often using more than 1,000 pounds of concrete.
“We both mix the concrete, and she’ll run the shaker table and I’ll fill the molds,” Mark explained.
Chris added she creates smaller pieces such as elves, gnomes and tiny creatures such as ladybugs and angels. The couple said they make all types of animals, plus birdbaths, fountains and concrete tables and chairs.
“A little bit of something for everybody,” Mark added.
Using house paint, Chris often paints the undercoat on pieces while Mark adds detail with small brushes.
“If you’d told me a couple years ago I’d be painting statues, I’d laughed at you,” he said with a smile.
While Mark put away his brushes Thursday, Chris said they met at a disco in Bamberg, Germany, 40 years ago while Mark was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married in Germany, came back to the states and for 35 years drove a truck together across the U.S. before obtaining the shop in 2014.
“My parents had this business and we just decided to carry it on,” Mark noted. “We bought him out before he passed away, we didn’t want to give up this location.”
The location is a prime area for weekend lake traffic. Besides Missouri clientele, the couple has customers who travel through from Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Statuary favorites include a variety of bigfoot, bear cubs and bald eagles.
“Every week we’ve been loading a piece for a guy up in Iowa, big pieces,” Mark said. “I painted him a big elephant, I painted him an eagle. He wants a bigfoot … and we’ve sold him a couple horses.
“The first time we met him a couple years ago, he bought a horse because his wife was having a birthday party for her horse,” he continued. “And he stopped and got her a horse for the horse.”
On Thursday, Mark had a large gargoyle and bald eagle painted and ready for a customer, although he was still working on an 850-pound bigfoot. He said painting large pieces takes minimal time, but smaller pieces can take up to 12 and 15 hours to complete due to all the detail work involved.
As for the 7-foot-tall bigfoot, the couple said their daughter-in-law Heather Clark dressed him up recently in the Speedo. But people in town have fun dressing him up also.
“We’ll be changing him pretty soon for the Fourth of July,” Mark said. “Then he gets a hat and big sunglasses. We always dress him for a couple of the holidays, Christmas, Fourth of July and Valentine’s Day.
“But then ladies from here in town will put leis on him,” he continued. “We never did find out who put the COVID(-19) mask on him.”
Legacy Statuary, 301 W. Highway 50 in Tipton, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 573-301-6743.
