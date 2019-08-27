A local artist uses egg cartons, cups, glue and acrylic paint to create unpredictable abstractions that can morph into work representing nebulae, tree rings or even the scales of a reptile.
Erica Weathers Lowe, a graphic designer with Impact Sign & Lighting Co., found a love for pour painting earlier this year. Lowe has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
She has always loved to create art, usually realistic art, but her abstractions are catching on.
“I’ve slowly went back to painting,” she said Monday. “I really like this (style) picking the colors and seeing how they work together is awesome.”
Lowe said some techniques only require flipping a cup and letting the paint mix and mingle on the canvas.
“Then, I have the bottom of an egg carton that I pour on top of and just let the paint flow off of that,” she said. “Then there’s one (technique) everyone wants me to try, you take a strainer and you pour your paint in and let the paint flow through there.”
She added pour painting has several techniques to create various designs — dirty pour, tree ring and cloud pour. Many of Lowe’s pieces are created with the dirty pour technique, where she layers colors by flipping a cup of paint on the canvas. Tree ring is created by layering paint and then making circles.
“I haven’t done the cloud pour yet because that one takes a decor paint,” she noted. “It’s more expensive (and) it’s a thicker paint. Whenever the cells form it makes more of a cloud.”
Some of her pieces are created with a dry canvas and others she paints a base color on the canvas and then adds layers to the wet base paint.
The science of pour painting comes with mixing white glue or a product called floetrol with acrylic paint. The glue helps with the flow of the paint.
“I thin the glue out until it’s like a honey consistency,” Lowe said. “Then I put in acrylic paint. Then, I thin that out to a honey consistency.”
To get the paint to move on the canvas, Lowe tips the canvas or uses a hairdryer, a straw or a heat gun.
Creating a piece is always a surprise because the paint will often change as it dries. She recently created two pieces by painting each and then smashing them together. The end result was paintings that looked like nebulae and outer space. Both pieces in different hues of purple complemented the other.
Lowe said she started dabbling in pour painting because of Instagram.
“I was watching a lot of people having fun with it,” she explained. “So, I did my first one and it turned out really good. I posted it and someone said, ‘can I buy that?’
“I’ve sold a lot in Sedalia,” she continued. “I’m trying to expand and I have an Etsy store that I’ve been slowly growing. It’s only been open for two months.”
Lowe will offer a class from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 with The LearningForce at State Fair Community College. Open enrollment for the class is Oct. 1.
For more information on Lowe’s artwork, visit Facebook, Instagram or Etsy at ELoweCreations or email elowecreations@gmail.com. Lowe will show her work from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the NoBro Art Walk in downtown Sedalia.
