Backwoods Guitar is celebrating Leap Day with an evening of free acoustic music featuring three different groups.
Mick Luehrman, of Luehrman Shafer & Check, of Warrensburg, said by phone Wednesday the event actually started with a small idea but began to grow. Included in the lineup along with Luehrman, Tony Shafer and John Check are the well-known group The Nace Brothers and Jake Reno. The musical event, “A Leap Year Party!” will run several hours and often include an interchange of musicians playing together.
Luehrman said he and his group originally wanted to come over to Backwoods, set up and try out an amplifier. They asked owner Eron Harding what he thought.
“We thought, well we’ll set up and play in the store and kind of make it a little event,” Luehrman said. “(Harding) thought that was a good idea. Then it turned out The Nace Brothers were available that night too …”
He added that both he and Harding have known Dave and Jimmy Nace, Chace McRoy and T.J. Erhardt and Jake Reno for a long time. Luehrman said playing in the music store is an added bonus for everyone.
“It’s kind of a unique thing to play in a music store,” he added. “And, it’s such a neat old building with the high ceilings and everything. So, we’re looking forward to it.”
Luehrman said Reno will kick off the event at 3 p.m. with a two-hour set. Luehrman Shaffer & Check will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. and The Nace Brothers from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Luehrman Shaffer & Check have been together for 10 years and play a combination of original, acoustic Americana, blues and old-time pop and country.
‘We had our 10th anniversary in October, and we have three CDs out,” Luehrman said. “We have a live CD which was recorded at the Café Blackadder in Warrensburg, and we have a studio CD called ‘12-Piece Trio.’
“Which is kind of a joke, because we have a lot of instruments, and there are only three of us,” he continued. “ … It’s all original material. Then in October we also released an EP of four songs …”
The group entertains by using varied instruments in the show. Check plays the upright bass, tuba, trombone, clarinet and does backup vocals. Shaffer plays many types of guitars, harmonica, mandolin and slide guitar, while Luehrman plays rhythm guitar, performs vocals and writes the songs. The group’s music provides much humor and often tells a story.
Luehrman said Backwoods owner Harding is also an “incredible musician.”
“He’s an amazing talent,” he said. “Not only as a musician but as a luthier, a person who works on guitars.”
Harding told the Democrat the store will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 and will celebrate all day with giveaways, guitar setups and new gear from NAMM Guitar.
“We’ve done an open house when we first opened up, but not with this much live music,” Harding said of the event. “The first one we did, we just had some in-store clinics throughout the afternoon. But, this will be the first big (event) with all the guys playing.”
He added that they are hoping to have a “big jam” at the end where all the guys play together. Luehrman affirmed this.
“It’s going to be an exciting day,” Luehrman noted. “Who knows what might happen with all the musicians there and the mixture of players and tunes.”
Backwoods Guitar LLC, 120 S. Osage Ave., will host the all-day event Saturday, Feb. 29. It will begin at 10 a.m. with live music running from 3 to 10:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Harding at 660-851-2233 or visit Facebook.com/BackwoodsGuitar.
