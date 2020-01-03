The State Fair Community College Theatre Arts program has received the honor of performing one of its productions at the annual Region 5 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival slated for Jan. 19-25 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Eric Yazell, SFCC Theatre Arts program coordinator and instructor, learned right before winter break that SFCC was one of seven colleges invited to perform at KCACTF. The selected production is “Be More Chill.”
Yazell noted SFCC has had actors, directors, set, stage crew, sound and costume designers and instructors “recognized for their theatre excellence” at the annual festival, although this is the first time for a production to be selected for the honor.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity for our students and our program,” Yazell said in a release. “It is a huge accomplishment for Kristen Henning, our adjunct instructor who directed the play, and our students – especially Victoria Stowell, the student who designed the set for the production.
“The respondent who reviewed the college’s performance of ‘Be More Chill’ last April recommended that we submit our production to the festival for consideration,” he continued. “I’m glad we did because this is a great honor to be nationally recognized for our quality productions by one of the largest regions in the festival.”
Last spring, SFCC was the first venue to present the musical in Missouri. “Be More Chill” has 14 cast members and plays out with a strong 1950s Sci-Fi movie element along with a touch of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Henning said Thursday afternoon, the students will give one performance during the festival hosted at South Dakota State University. Students will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 in Sommervold Hall, which seats 1,900 people.
“Our respondent said this really seems like something the festival is about,” she said of “Be More Chill.” “The show as well as how it was cast really showcases diversity and inclusion.
“The show also addresses a lot of contemporary issues that are very relevant to that younger age demographic,” she continued. “That is what the festival is focusing towards is college kids.”
She said she’s proud of the theatre students and that everyone is nervously excited. Except for three students, the cast will remain the same as in the April 2019 production.
“The kids are very, very excited,” Henning noted. “They’re like losing their minds excited.”
She added it’s nice to see recognition from theatre professors at the university level.
“The respondents tend to be from universities and places that some of our kids will be transferring to,” she said. “So, it’s a really nice opportunity for them to see our work, and that we are doing quality work with freshmen and sophomore level students.”
The honor is a good learning experience for the theatre arts program too, she said.
“We will get a response about our production and I’m really excited about that,” Henning noted. “We will have professional feedback and educators in the field will get a specific look at the production …
“I’m looking forward to that feedback,” she continued. “That will obviously help us grow. The thing I’m most excited about is the students will be showcased, I’m so excited we get to represent State Fair on this regional level.”
Students have been practicing for weeks and will continue through January until they leave for the festival Jan. 19.
“It’s going to be a very busy January,” Henning said. “It’s just a huge honor … we’re a small community college in the middle of Missouri, and look what we do! We have solid quality … I’m really proud of the school for supporting us.”
According to information provided by SFCC, KCACTF is a network of more than 700 academic institutions. Since its inception, KCACTF has given college theatre students the opportunity to have their work recognized nationally. The festivals feature the finest of each region's submitted productions and offer a wide range of activities, including workshops, symposia, and regional-level scholarship and award programs. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
SFCC will host an encore performance of “Be More Chill” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in Stauffacher Theatre. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts, by calling the Box Office or emailing tickets@sfccmo.edu. Wheelchair seating is available upon request. SFCC students and employees are free. The play is rated R for some harsh language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.