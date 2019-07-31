Students at Camp Blue Sky are going to the stars and beyond this week during a space-themed summer art camp hosted at State Fair Community College.
With the theme “Across the Universe,” 225 students ages kindergarten through ninth grade were busy Wednesday creating space-themed artwork with many of them either dressing as aliens or astronauts.
Missy Mays, who oversees the camp’s counselors, said the theme has been well received.
“The kids love it,” she noted. “Today is dressup day … and there are some really great costumes, really funny. They have really embraced this.
“The teachers are doing some really cool projects that have to do with the theme,” she continued. “That’s the whole idea, it’s all thematic.”
Mays added the junior high age group was larger this year.
“It’s tricky sometimes to get that junior high group,” she said. “And, that is blossoming, we’re up to 40 in there. So, that’s really a good sign. It’s a tricky age because we are competing with Fortnite, and lots of Netflix and of course sports.”
Besides working on art projects students were treated to an inflatable planetarium dome brought to the camp Tuesday from The Challenger Learning Center St. Louis in Ferguson.
“The children were very good and the program was a good 35 minutes,” volunteer Carolyn Speery said. “She gave a 10-minute introduction before and she prepared them. Because it was very dark going through until your eyes adjusted. And, the kids could lie down or they could sit up.”
On Wednesday, they watched a space-themed puppet show presented by Stonelion Puppet Theatre of Kansas City.
“The camp introduces so many concepts like sculpture, painting and design,” Libet Thompson camp co-chair, said. “Design is such an important part of art.”
Classes taught by several different art instructors centered on learning how to make artful rocket ships, creative face masks and spin art that uses paint to create “galaxies,” plus interesting UFO-themed art.
Camp Art Instructor Paul Allen is teaching painting techniques to fourth, fifth and sixth graders this week.
“We are making the ‘Mysterious Universe,’” he said. “So, we started off by showing them a few pictures of nebulae. What I want them to do is discover the paper, so they don’t have a preconceived idea of what they want.”
Allen had the students paint on paper and use tape as a resist technique. After the tape is removed from the painted paper they can go back and use pastels to create organic and geometric shapes.
“Technically they are learning how to layer,” he noted.
The camp, which will continue through Friday, is usually co-chaired by the late Barbara Cooney and Thompson. Cooney, who began the Cooney Endowment for the Arts, died earlier this year after a long illness. Thompson and Camp Director Kristen Huddleston-Patrick both said she is greatly missed.
“We miss her very much,” Thompson said. “We will have a small tribute for her at the closing of the camp. And the dance this year is dedicated to her. Dana Goosen is doing a dance as a tribute.”
