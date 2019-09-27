Sedalia will have the opportunity to enjoy a free concert Sunday presented by the newly formed Chamber Music Society.
The group initiated by Anne Tempel will play at the Heard Memorial Club House and present Schumann Piano Quintet in E-flat Major. The musicians represented are Barbara Schrader, violin I; Eleanor Ballenger, violin II; Mary Margaret Dale, viola; Micheal Moellman, cello; and
Cheryl McCollester, piano.
“Something interesting about this concert is that it’s at the Heard Memorial Club House, and it’s not often open to the public,” Tempel said. “But they are going to open it up for anybody who wants to come in and listen.
“It’s not often you see a piano quintet,” she continued. “This is kind of unique instrumentation (and) they will be doing all three movements at the concert. So, this is going to be a full performance. It will probably run about 40 to 45 minutes.”
Tempel added the Chamber Music Society is a new concept and members are working to develop it further. Sunday’s concert will be the third for the society.
“We’re going to have more performances this year than last,” she said. “More and more energy is being involved with it and people are getting together to practice a lot and play pieces they really like to do for chamber music.
“People in the community historically, up to this point, have really enjoyed this,” she continued. “They have requested more (concerts). We are trying to increase the variety of our repertoire so that we can introduce different composers, different types of music to the public and make it available to everyone.”
Temple said the group tries to pick a different venue each time they play. The first concert was hosted in the historic Hotel Bothwell ballroom, the second at Conventional Hall.
“We want to kind of give attention to special places in Sedalia, with historical significance,” she noted. “Or places we feel would be a really neat performance venue.
“We want to do a series every year,” she continued. “So, we will have a chamber music recital series each year.”
Tempel is also creating a social media page for the society to make it easier for attendees to know the group’s performance schedule.
Tempel explained many musicians are also members of the Sedalia Symphony, but the Chamber Music Society is now an entity of its own. She welcomes new members.
Tempel added Sunday’s concert is a chance for people to come and visit the historic Heard House also.
“It’s a nice place to perform, it has good acoustics,” she said. “It’s a pristine house … it’s a good venue.”
The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Heard Memorial Club House, 200 W. Broadway Blvd. To become a member of the Chamber Society or for more information, email Tempel at SedaliaChamberMusicSociety@gmail.com.
