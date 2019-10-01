A new illustrated children’s book written by a local woman addresses worries, stress and depression in children and provides encouragement for a support system.
Angela Boone, a social worker at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, credits God with giving her the words to write her first book, “Darrell the Sad Little Donkey.” The book is illustrated and edited by Sedalia author Madge Gressley.
The book became available as an eBook in June and as a paperback in July on Amazon.
Boone, who formerly worked as a counselor for children, said she thought the book would be a “good therapy tool to work with children who have worries or anxiety.”
“I was working with children who had a lot of worries and anxieties, just things that were weighing them down,” she said. “Children don’t understand things the way we do.
“For example, when I was little I swallowed a seed to an orange,” she continued. “And, I just knew an orange tree was going to grow in me and I was terrified … Until my parents explained to me that wouldn’t happen.”
She said many children have “very real” worries such as the divorce of their parents, not being accepted by their peers and living in foster care.
“Some children have some role reversal with their parents,” Boone said. “And, the children are kind of having to raise themselves.
“God just gave me this analogy, and I want Him to get the credit for it,” she continued. “He gave me this story of a donkey that was going along with so many sticks on his back — he was carrying this big load. He just couldn’t go anywhere, he was just stuck.”
In her book, one by one people arrive who gain the donkey’s trust and begin to help remove the sticks from his back.
“As he goes along, he develops relationships with these helpers,” Boone said. “It just represents that whoever is in the child’s life that is a trusted person, they can help them.
“Toward the end, he still has a few (sticks) because there are just some things that are his,” she added. “But, he’s able to get up and run and play and go be a happy little donkey. He’s developed a support system.”
Gressley said Boone met her at the 2017 Missouri State Fair when she was there with her children’s book “Totally Terrible Tommy.” Gressley would eventually help Boone with her book.
“It was fun to do,” Gressley said. “I drew several different Darrells and I thought maybe the simplest one would be the best one, because it’s a kid’s book and didn’t really require a reality (drawing). They just needed to know it was a donkey … so I just went with simple, almost color book illustrations for it.”
Boone said the age group for the book is limitless.
“I’ve had people come to me, adults that have said, ‘you know that book really helped me,’” she said. “So, I started out thinking that it was going to be elementary school (level), but now I think it’s ageless.”
“Everybody has worries,” Gressley said.
Boone said the sale of the book is going well. She had a book signing Sept. 21 at Reader’s World and sold 30 books. She plans to participate in the Sedalia Visual Art Association’s Christmas in October event Oct. 18 and 19 at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts.
Boone also plans to give copies to each elementary school in Sedalia School District 200. She’s working on a companion workbook for “Darrell” geared toward therapists and teachers.
“Darrell the Sad Little Donkey” can be found on www.Amazon.com. The cost is $12. For more information or for speaking engagements, email Boone at afb95660@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.