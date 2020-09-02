The 2020 Cole Camp Fair is set to continue this year with several changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole Camp Fair Board President Earl Theisen told the Democrat the board waited as long as they could before deciding to go ahead with the fair with changes.
“We had a special meeting and we discussed it very lengthily,” Theisen explained. “The pros and cons, both ways. Everybody had their views and laid them on the table. Then after that, there was a vote made of it and the vote was to have it.”
Theisen said each department committee was then given the choice of whether to host its event. He said those decisions have evolved as the Missouri State Fair changed its plans and the state continued to issue recommendations.
“So some of the other departments decided that they weren’t going to be open either,” Theisen said. “A lot of the volunteers for the fair that sit in these departments, they’re at the age it’s very not good for them to be around that chance. That’s why we give them the choice.”
All indoor events have been canceled, including floriculture and the school exhibits. Fair committees also canceled several day events like the children contest, adult games, and street activities.
“Something that you touch something after somebody else or a side by side race (have been canceled),” Theisen said. “It was just going to be awful hard to control how close somebody gets to somebody else. We want to be cautious but you don’t want it to be to where, ‘Nope you can’t do that, you can’t do this.’”
The parade will also be different this year as the board decided to get rid of reserved seats.
“If you want to come watch the parade, you can come sit behind the white line of the road out down through the sidewalks and sit wherever you’d like to and watch the parade,” he said. “There was a lot of cleaning. A lot of touching, and we had the FFA organization here in town with the school who did that. Putting those kids at that risk just was not worth it.”
The decision was also made so social distancing can happen, Theisen added. He said the fair was “trying to do our part of promoting that.” The Thursday parade will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. by KMMO at livestream.com/kmmo/events/9282395.
The fair hosted its queen contest Sunday. This year, contestants for the future king and queen contest submitted their responses via video. Theisen said the winners will be crowned before Thursday night’s parade.
While there are several changes, many fair favorites will still be present, including food and carnival rides. Other outdoor activities include an antique and classic tractor show from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11, a car show from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12, the Joyce Beer Garden, music and parades.
Theisen said he hopes those who are not coming to the fair this year due to the pandemic “come back next year.” Theisen also said everything with the fair is subject to change.
“If it turns out something bad happens in the area with this (COVID-19) before the fair, we’re to the point we can still cancel,” he said. “We’re not planning on it, but you know it’s all subject to change. That’s the new slogan of the world, isn’t it?”
Theisen also asked attendees to do their part in helping keep everyone safe.
“We want people to come and enjoy themselves at the Cole Camp Fair,” Theisen said. “We also want them to be safe at the same aspect. Think of the other person that’s around you, not just yourself. It’s a ‘we’ world. It’s not a ‘me’ world. Take the ‘m’ in me and turn it upside down and the word turns into ‘we.’ That’s what we need to remember.”
For a full schedule and more information, visit the fair’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/32OOiyu.
