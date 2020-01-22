Music has soothed the soul of mankind for centuries and can be used for both therapeutic purposes and for pure enjoyment.
Sedalia musician Randy Melick, who has a master’s degree in clinical mental health, is offering both therapeutic music with his new CD “Whales with Guitars” and a free local performance of popular music.
Melick will offer a free one-hour musical performance from 11 a.m. to noon the last Friday of the month at the Sedalia Senior Center. He began playing popular tunes on his guitar for the center in December.
“Ever since I started to work at Burrell Behavioral Health, I’ve had people ask me to do some music,” he explained. “I’ve been putting together presentations to do with the Department of Mental Health in Illinois and Missouri.
“I write therapeutic music to help people with anxiety and stress and insomnia,” he continued. “And, in the clinical world ADD, ADHD, and possibly Asperger’s (Syndrome) … if the right music is put together with the right sounds they can benefit from it.”
Melick said he’s fine-tuned his process to achieve the right sounds for therapy. He began going to the senior center every Tuesday and eventually was asked if he could perform at the center. Melick agreed and decided to offer the group a performance of popular music.
“I am really looking forward to doing that,” he noted. “I think it’s really going to be fun.
“The music I do (there) is more popular for the crowd, some folk music,” he continued. “But my therapy music is pretty much designed for clients and providers. People, not just at Burrell, but people all over can benefit.”
He said people often ask him how his music is different from relaxation music purchased from a store.
“Instead of just writing the song and adding the sound effects, I’m doing it backwards,” he explained. “I find the pitch of the sound effect, like the pitch of the humpback whale.”
He noted the pitch of humpback whales, water or a thunderstorm are all on different frequencies.
“Once I find those frequencies, I write the music around that,” he said. “And, it ties the whole song together and makes it easy to listen to.”
Melick said he recently talked with whale biologist Nan Hauser who lives on the Cook Islands.
“She works with humpback whales exclusively,” he said. “She sent me some whale songs and she’s really interested in the things I’m doing when it comes to this therapy (music) with humpback whales.
“When you’re out on a boat, out on the ocean and you hear those whale sounds it just does something to you,” he continued. “It relaxes you.”
Melick noted it’s not only the song of the humpback whale but “everything in life has a frequency.” It’s from those frequencies he creates music.
“A piano, the frequency is 1,000 for middle C,” he said. “Traditional for music, you divide everything from that. But, I have a chart that takes it down to frequencies you can’t hear, but animals can hear.
“I think that’s so fascinating,” he added. “I’m working with that right now and I’m going to develop that more this year.”
His new CD, “Whales with Guitars,” can be found on CDBaby.com. The CD can also be purchased for $10 on a USB drive at therapeuticstrings.com. The USB drive includes “Whales with Guitars” and CDs “Church Hymns” and “Caribbean Nights,” Melick’s bio, a PowerPoint presentation and several other original songs.
Melick added he will be giving a presentation on his therapeutic music in March in St. Louis and in September for the Missouri State University science department in Springfield.
For more information, contact Melick at 660-619-5999 or melickmusic@gmail.com. His next free performance will be from 11 a.m. to noon the last Friday of the month at the Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.
