Staff at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art returned to the office this week with plans to open to the public in less than a month.
Thomas Piche’ Jr., director/curator, said Wednesday morning the museum’s galleries will open Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“The show that we opened at the end of January closed down basically a little over a month in (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” he noted. “… That’s the ‘Jane Booth: Instinct’ (exhibit). So, we talked with her and she is in agreement that we’ll keep that up for the fall.”
Booth, based in Kansas, finds inspiration for her colorful graffiti-style art from the words of poets and the gentle prairie landscape around her home. Her work will show through December in the two main floor galleries.
Due to the pandemic and its evolving circumstances, Piche’ said it didn’t seem “prudent” to take the current show down and bring in a new show.
“I had planned on working with an artist from Florida,” he noted. “And that was going to involve studio visits and of course transporting the work here. It just doesn’t seem like the appropriate time for any of that.”
Although the Booth exhibit will remain up, Piche’ said some of the museum’s permanent collection will be changed out for the fall exhibit.
Once the Daum opens there will be some stipulations per COVID-19 guidelines. Before entering the galleries, contact information will be taken at the front desk for contact tracing. There will be a limit on the number of people in the museum, which will be at 25% of its normal capacity. Piche’ said State Fair Community College requires masks to be worn on campus and should be worn while visiting the museum.
“We will have hand sanitizer around, so people can take advantage of that,” he added. “We are asking a family unit to stay together, and people who are not in that family unit to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.”
This semester there are no live tours, programs, receptions or lectures.
“Everything will be virtual,” Piche’ noted. “We are going to do something with Jane Booth. She never got to deliver her lecture this spring, so I’ll probably be doing a conversation with her that we’ll make available online.”
To make the public feel more secure about visiting, the Daum is also participating in a program, Missouri ArtSafe Certification, hosted through the Missouri Arts Council. The Missouri ArtSafe pledge includes the use of facial coverings, social distancing, health checks, contact tracing, enhanced sanitation and training in COVID-19 safe practices.
“That is a statewide program for nonprofit organizations, museums, performing arts groups and theatre,” Piche’ explained. “They have identified eight strategies for the best practices for reopening.
“We, of course, are looking at that and will be in compliance with that,” he continued. “(It will) give the public an added layer of assurance that we are following the best practices.”
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, 3201 W. 16th St., will open Tuesday, Sept. 1. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call the Daum at 660-530-5888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.