WARSAW—With a lively and colorful career, a local costume designer and henna artist encourages all artistic people to use the internet to get their work noticed.
Marcy Whipkins, who owns Lipstick Lunch Designs in Warsaw, received a bachelor’s degree of fine art in theatre from Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri) in the 1990s. Soon after, she went to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.
“My primary focus entering college as an undergrad was acting and directing,” she explained. “As a bachelor’s of fine arts in theatre you have to take classes in everything theatrical… and I’ve always had an infinity to want to design my own clothes.”
After moving to Los Angeles, she became “caught up” in the L.A. scene.
“It’s a crazy race between trying to make enough money to stay alive and navigate the gamut of what you need to do to get yourself noticed or recognized,” she added.
Eventually she took up belly dancing lessons. This path led her to the Burning Man event where she was introduced to fire dancing and spinning. After spending time learning the art of fire dancing she and a friend were booked on a 10-week performance tour of Europe.
“It started getting to a point where I wanted to have something a little less,” she said. “Owning your own venue and putting on all those shows, it’s like having a party at your house every night.”
Eventually she came back to Missouri, where she received her master’s degree in theatre and taught adjunct classes at UCM, married and had a daughter.
Due to having a young child, she chose to work from home and found a niche creating costumes and providing high-quality henna tattoos at festivals. She was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to sell her work through the internet.
“The way the world works now, I don’t have to worry about being an artist in Warsaw, Missouri, … I can do whatever art I want because of the internet,” Whipkins said. “I can put it on the internet and I have a global market.”
Whipkins ships her designs to all over the world including to Israel, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Ireland and Australia.
“I think the only place I haven’t shipped to is Japan and China,” she added. “So, that’s what’s exciting right now in the art world.”
She dedicates one-third of her time to search engine optimization, building up her website, shipping and updating her listings.
“… All of that sucks up a great amount of time,” She added. “But again, you couldn’t do what’s drawing you if you are pigeonholed to what sells in your area.
“The possibilities are endless because there is a market for everything,” she continued. “There is a subculture for just about everything you can think of.”
Whipkins, who has been a henna artist for 20 years, recently spoke at a Sedalia Visual Art Association meeting and demonstrated henna tattooing for members.
She shared two important points of advice; one which includes the art of natural henna and making sure the tattoo is safe when its applied. Natural henna is made from the dried leaves of a tropical plant versus “black” henna which contains a harmful, caustic chemical.
“If people go to a fair or festival and get henna tattooed, be sure the artist has mixed their own paste from scratch,” she noted. “That way they’ll be sure to avoid PPD (a harmful chemical).”
The second point was about selling one’s original artwork. She said artists should not be discouraged when trying to sell their work.
“The world has changed,” she said. “You don’t have to hob-nob and know the right people, and get into galleries. Your artistic career is in your hands.
“With the internet … you can reach a global market,” she continued. “There is no gatekeeper—you are the gatekeeper.”
For more information about Marcy Whipkins and Lipstick Lunch Designs call her at 310-720-5187, email at Whipkins9@gmail.com of visit her Etsy shop at www.etsy.com/shop/lipsticklunch.
