As the Liberty Center Association for the Arts prepares to celebrate its first century of existence, they are looking forward to the future and revitalization of efforts.
In mid-June, the Board of Directors named Diane Burnett as the LCAA executive director. Burnett brings a lifelong love of both the visual and performing arts. For the last three years, Burnett has taught art in the Pettis County R-12 (Dresden) School District and she is a former small business owner in Sedalia.
“I believe the Liberty Center Association for the Arts is going to begin the next 100 years stronger than ever,” Burnett said Thursday. “I don’t really like being the center of attention, however, I feel this place needs to be the center of the arts in Sedalia.”
Burnett explained that as she has been cleaning and organizing cabinets and storage spaces in the Hayden Liberty Center, she is finding a wealth of memories from past decades.
“I see old programs, flyers, posters, photos, etc.,” Burnett said. “There have been some truly remarkable and fantastic events that have happened here.
“I recognize so many names that have been involved in the arts over the years,” she continued. “I also see names of people that I know have been constant supporters of the arts. It is going to be my goal to get in touch with as many people from the past as possible and invite them to come back and get involved again.”
Burnett said the support and involvement of the community have been vital to the success of the Hayden Liberty Center. It is something board members hope to capitalize on moving forward.
“This works perfectly with our new capital campaign slogan, ‘ENCORE, The Next 100 Years,’” Burnett commented. “Also, in late 2020, we plan to have a big 100-year celebration and hopefully it can be sort of a reunion for all those that have been involved in the past.”
Burnett has ties to the theater dating back to her youth. In 1983, she was a member of the Liberty Center’s production of “Annie Get Your Gun.” She explained it was her first exposure to live theatre, a passion that has continued throughout her life.
“You know, if Sedalia didn’t have community theatre back then I don’t know if I would have found that passion for the arts that I do,” Burnett reflected.
Having been on the job for less than two months, Burnett has been keeping a full schedule of meetings and events which she describes as important and invaluable. That is also how she describes the LCAA board members.
“We have some very active and passionate board members right now,” Burnett explained. “I don’t think there is any way to do this job without that.
“I have seen Joe (Fischer) and his wife cleaning the bathrooms, Andrew (Treuner) and his daughter mowing the grass and changing the marquee,” Burnett continued. “Gena (Swearingen) has set up a whole volunteer system and brought all kinds of technology to our ticket sales. And that’s just an example of what a board member might do on one day. They do so much more.”
The board members have plans for an upcoming capital campaign to complete recent renovations on the facility including finishing the upstairs to be able to have arts-related classes and workshops for all ages, according to Burnett.
Bridging the generations and making the arts accessible to all is important to Burnett and the board.
“We also have adult community theatre back in action here with several plays in the works,” Burnett explained. “They have only been doing children’s shows the last couple of years.
“‘Wait Until Dark’ is the next play in August,” she added. “The rehearsals look impressive and most of the actors are well-loved veterans of our community theatre.”
As the LCAA board moves forward with its plans, they are grateful to have Burnett at the helm.
“Diane brings a renewed energy to our organization and is already developing new ways to support the arts in Sedalia while furthering the mission of the Hayden Liberty Center and Liberty Center Association for the Arts,” Board Treasurer Joe Fisher said. “She has developed many relationships in the art world and will continue to build many more.
“The Board of Directors is thrilled to implement many of her creative ideas for furthering the arts in our community,” he added. “We have a strong director at the helm as we as we approach our next 100 years.”
