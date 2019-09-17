Giving thought to the ecosystem and upcycling, a new exhibit features Missouri clay, blue jeans and $1 million in obsolete, shredded currency.
“Rebecca Hutchinson: Tranquil Bloom Sedalia” will open Saturday in the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art at State Fair Community College.
Hutchinson, a professor of ceramics at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and her assistant Adelaine Muth, a sculptor from Brooklyn, New York, were busy installing the exhibit Tuesday morning in the Scott Gallery of the Daum.
The exhibit will take all week to install. Hutchinson will be joined on Wednesday by Smith-Cotton High School art teacher Heather Sparks and University of Missouri-Columbia ceramics graduate student Sean Lofton, who will continue to help with the installation.
“You can see that the work is very organic looking,” Hutchinson told the Democrat Tuesday. “So, the sources have been looking at nature on a variety of levels—structurally looking at how things thrive.
“Looking at how species build, so some of those things have really influenced structurally what you’re seeing,” she continued. “So, it makes sense to me to have appropriate materials.”
Much like a bird or animal would gather material in nature to build a nest or structure, Hutchinson has done the same. She said before coming to Sedalia she researched the area
and found not only influences of the railroad but also of Missouri clay which created “stability” in the local economy.
“Species gather from sight or gather from place,” she explained. “Or what we might call the vernacular—choosing from region. That has been an important aspect to the work.”
She added that gathering materials that aren’t obvious or seen as art-making materials is what her work represents.
Hutchinson works in both ceramics and paper and she reached a point where she decided to create paper not only for prints and books but to mix it with clay for a new art experience. Creating work much like a swallow or mud dauber's nest.
“It’s been a blast to look at industries and surplus … that normally end up in the landfill,” she noted.
The incorporation of upcycled currency into the exhibit is unique on its own. Hutchinson had a chance to go to where the U.S. makes its currency, Crane Paper Mill in western Massachusetts.
“After a letter campaign … they accepted me as a provisional resident to use some of the surplus,” she explained. “All of our currency is taken offline every five years.”
The paper money is removed from circulation, shredded and placed in a landfill. Hutchinson decided she could repurpose $1 million in obsolete bills with an art installation.
“I said ‘could I have a $1 million bale shredded?’” she said. “And they said, ‘absolutely.’ So, what’s happening in this project is Missouri clay and $1million dollars. The shredded money is just further pulped down into a pulp. That’s the process of making paper.”
From the pulped currency, she created 1,000 sheets of paper to make “money paper.” Combined with the installation Hutchinson will add paper made with blue jeans. The cone shaped paper is attached to willow twigs with Missouri clay and resembles flowers blooming through bird-like cage structures. The pieces hang from the ceiling, attached with willow.
Hutchinson said her work represents survival, thrivability, synthesis, harmony and harvesting.
“The theme of survival has been in my work for some time now,” she said. “I’m really interested in things that function in nature.
“It just makes sense the blue jeans, the money, the clay,” she continued. “They were good choices I felt like and it’s very much like an animal. It’s a collection … animals harvest for what they are collecting. If you look at a nest you’ll find a bit of horse hair, you’ll find a little bit of shredded newspaper—they are collectors, right?”
“Tranquil Bloom Sedalia” will also show in conjunction with the “Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated” exhibit which will open Oct 12. It is curated by Peter Held.
Daum Museum Director and Curator Thomas Piche’ Jr. said since the museum has an interest in ceramics both shows are a good fit.
“Peter Held is well regarded in the field,” he noted. “He’s made a career in ceramics. He was at Arizona State University for some time. Paper clay is unusual.”
He added at present SFCC hasn’t worked with paper clay yet.
“And, I think it’s something that would easily lend itself to students,” he said.
“It’s very beginner friendly,” Hutchinson added. “But, it’s also a little bit edgy in the field. Because it’s not pure. It’s seen as even a little controversial at times by artists. The purists find it a little challenging, which makes it even more interesting in conversation.”
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, 3206 W. 16th St., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 660-530-5888 or visit www.daummuseum.org.
