Magical moments are occurring at Liberty Park due to the creation of a Fairy House made from the trunk of a dying Linden tree, and one doesn’t have to speak Elvish to enjoy its charm.
The house came about through the ideas of several staff members at the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department when they discovered the massive tree needed to come down. Parks and Rec Landscape Supervisor Shawna Yager and staff Julia Bailey and Christie Curry suggested they create a fairy house with the trunk, while maintenance man Troy Meier was in charge of constructing it.
Yager said it broke her heart to cut the Linden tree down. That’s when they decided to honor the tree by making it a piece of art. Yager spoke with Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple, who gave the green light on the project. Yager added she has two little girls ages 7 and 10 and they often create little fairy houses on their rural property.
“Shawna is very good at what she does and very creative,” Epple said. “So, (she) and I were super upset when we found out the hollow tree had to come down.”
The Fairy House took flight when Epple heard Yager’s ideas for the tree. She added she was excited about the project and is pleased others were enjoying the house.
“The little kids really enjoy it,” she said.
She added they recently had a large squirrel sculpture created from the trunk of a dead tree. The addition of the Fairy House created from the Linden trunk kept Parks and Rec from eliminating both trees forever.
Epple said Yager cut costs on the project by having the staff and herself construct the house.
“(They) worked together and I think they had a really good time,” she noted. “It’s very detailed, there’s lots of detail, if you go up to it and look at it close.”
Yager said she spent about a month laying out designs and referencing photos online.
“I started getting the idea laid out, and was putting pieces together, and laying it out on my big table and trying to envision it,” she said.
Once they decided on a design, Meier constructed the house in three days. The whimsical house has rustic hand-varnished woodwork, hand-painted windows, small doors, and is landscaped with moss and rock. Staff member Jeff Mazzella created a varnished wood motif to hang from the top eave of the house.
Both Yager and Meier are receiving positive comments about the little house.
“I’m getting a lot of good feedback,” Yager said. “A lot of people are sending me pictures where they are standing in front of it. And, a lot of people are saying their kids love to go over there and look at the Fairy House.”
Meier noted it was a fun project.
“Everybody loves it,” he added. “I think it’s been a pretty big hit. Especially when you’re taking an old tree and then (reconstructing) it … so it doesn’t go to waste when it’s gone. It has a purpose.”
To feel the magic of the Fairy House, Yager said one has to walk around it.
“I tell people you have to walk all the way around it,” Yager said. “It’s different on both sides. Don’t just drive by, you have to get out and walk around the whole thing.”
She said as seasons change she will add flowers and possibly garden gnomes and fairies to the home.
If anyone has ideas for art in the park, Yager encourages citizens to contact Sedalia Parks & Recreation, 1500 W. Third St., at 660-826-4930.
