The Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market is coming back to its roots with a special event to be hosted in downtown Sedalia July 27.
SAFM, a nonprofit organization, began in 2009 in the downtown area. In 2011, its location was moved to the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Market founder Bev Rollings and Market Master Brenda Raetz said they are excited to bring SAFM back downtown.
Taste of the Market will feature a fundraising breakfast, plus free music, an open-air market and an artist market. It will coincide with the Sedalia Criterium bicycle races hosted downtown and the Wheelmen 52nd Anniversary National Meet hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Breakfast will be prepared by Chef Charles Clark, of Restoration Farm in Stover, and other market vendors and volunteers. It will feature oatmeal rolls with sausage gravy, vegetable frittatas, potato frittatas, sausage, breakfast burritos, parmesan tomato and basil quiche, cheddar, Swiss and fresh vegetable quiche, cinnamon rolls, sweet breads, seasonal fresh fruit, infused water (cucumber, mint and lemon) and locally roasted, freshly brewed coffee from Ozark Coffee.
“This will truly be more than a wonderful and unique meal. It will be a meaningful experience for a worthy cause, helping to sustain small local farms and fresh local food,” said Franziska Malsy-Murphy, SAFM board president and co-chair. “We’re so looking forward to partnering with the downtown community where the market first began in 2009.”
Malsy-Murphy is chairing the event with Teresa Fortune.
Rollings said the breakfast will replace the annual Farm to Fork fundraising dinner, and it will have a modest atmosphere. It will be a come-and-go, come-as-you-are event.
“We were looking for something that’s simpler and more accessible to everyone in the community,” she explained. “So, we decided to try this. I think people are excited about it.”
“We are excited to return back to the roots of the market,” Raetz added. “It’s fun to be back down there.”
“We been so grateful for the support we got by the downtown community, when we were getting started,” Rollings noted. “We thought this would be a great way to dip our toe back in the water in downtown.”
The event will take place at Gazebo Park at South Ohio Avenue and West Second Street. Tents will be set up by market vendors, the Sedalia Visual Art Association and artists Sarah Keating and James Gargano. Music will be presented by Andy Blackstone, Wilson Music Works, the Brothers K and the Lakesiders.
The women said the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will provide benches for the event and Wilken Music Co. will take care of the sound system. All proceeds from the breakfast will assist with market operating expenses to keep vendor stall fees affordable and the market sustainable.
Rollings said Heckart Community Center Yes Yes Committee members have volunteered to help serve breakfast. The Taste of the Market vendors will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. and breakfast will be hosted from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Advance breakfast ticket sales will be accepted until Friday. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and children 12 and older, $8 for children ages 4-11 and free for children ages 3 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the farmers’ market from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Missouri State Fairgrounds, online at www.sedaliaareafarmersmarket.com with a convenience fee of $1.50 per ticket, or by calling 660-620-6841. Tickets at the door will cost an additional $5.
The open-air market, arts and music are free and open to the public. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3.
