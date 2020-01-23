Kansas artist Jane Booth finds inspiration for her colorful graffiti-style art from the words of poets and the gentle prairie landscape around her. An exhibit of her work is opening Saturday in Sedalia.
“Jane Booth: Instinct” will open Saturday at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art and show through May 31 on the campus of State Fair Community College. Daum Museum Curator/Director Thomas Piche’ Jr. said Booth paints with acrylic on large-scale raw and sized canvases. She also uses oil sticks and graphite in her work.
“The way light interacts with them is completely different,” Piche’ said of the two types of canvases. “The raw canvas is much more light absorptive. So, there’s a flatness to it.”
Booth’s sized canvases take on a luminous aspect when the sunlight falls on the work.
“The light bounces off and it feels much more light-reflective,” Piche’ noted. “And the colors become more intense, so I think it gives a certain amount of depth to the painting.
“This is an interesting point about her work,” he continued. “We have in our collection color field painters. People like Helen Frakenthaler (and) Gene Davis and they also used raw canvas. It was their intention to get that flatness.”
What one notices most about Booth’s bright, colorful work is the graffiti spread along the large canvases. Piche said jokingly that if Franenthaler and Jean-Michel Basquiat had a child it would be Jane Booth.
Booth’s work seems to take on the abstract expressionism of silk stain found in Frankenthaler’s work and combines it with a Basquiat-style graffiti producing “vibrant compositions.” Booth also incorporates into some of her work the half-crown motif often found in Basquiat’s work.
Booth creates her work in a large studio in Springfield, Kansas, overlooking miles of prairie. She takes inspiration from the Kansas landscape, from her travels and also from Persian poet Rumi and Indian poet Kabir.
One particular vertical piece in the show, “Instinct,” painted on unstretched canvas, is 305-inches tall and 82-inches across. Piche’ said the size of the piece proposed a challenge to hang. The solution was simple: they installed it on the floor which makes it look like a Persian rug.
“The room was feeling very open, almost too open,” he noted. “So, this just worked out. You can sit and look at it or walk around it.
“And there are landscape elements,” he continued. “There are cloud forms and flower forms. And there is a connection to a rug, a lot of those Persian rugs were meant to represent a landscape initially.”
Piche’ added Booth is also influenced by American artist, mentor and curator John Graham and by Cy Twonbly.
“(Twonbly) often did compositions that looked like large writing on canvases,” Piche’ explained. “It was pre-graffiti, but it was about writing.”
“Jane Booth: Instinct” will show from Jan. 25 to May 31 at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, 3201 W. 16th St. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call the Daum at 660-530-5888.
