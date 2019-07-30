Saturday was a busy day for downtown Sedalia — events featured a fundraising breakfast, an art show and two cycling events, with one featuring high wheel and vintage bicycles.
The Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market hosted a breakfast and open-air market and the Sedalia Visual Art Association sponsored an art show from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Then, Ebby Norman, owner of ProVelo, along with USA Cycling, closed out the day with the Sedalia Downtown Criterium from 4 to 10 p.m.
In between those events, members of the 52nd National Wheelmen Convention converged around the Pettis County Courthouse and along South Ohio Avenue. The family-centered convention, which began July 24, brought in around 150 cyclists from all over the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Wheelmen Vice Cmdr. Randy Oleynik, of Carlton, Michigan, rode his 1889-era Columbia high wheel to Sedalia — all 700 miles. The trip took nine days and Oleynik even stopped in Ohio to ride along with friend Richard De Lombard.
“Traditionally in the 1800s when these meets met, the only way to get to the meet was to ride,” he explained. “So, cyclists would start out and congregate like at Louisville. We just wanted to do it the same way. This is my fifth time riding to a meet. This is the longest one I’ve rode to, though.”
Oleynik said he kept to the back roads and rode along Route 66 and Route 24 for most of the journey.
He added the reason he enjoys riding a high wheel bike is that he likes meeting people.
“The bike is a gateway to people, by far,” Oleynik noted. “You just meet all kinds of people … if I ride into a gas station (with a high wheel), people come up to me and talk to me all the time. The bike is kind of like an icebreaker.”
New member Fidel Enrique Irizarry and his wife, Finne, flew from Puerto Rico to Florida then drove to Sedalia for the meet. Irizarry, who was staying at Hotel Bothwell, said he sent his bike to the states by Fed-Ex, picked it up and transported it on top of their van to Missouri.
On Thursday, he rode his reproduction Swedish high wheel racing bike 104 miles on the Katy Trail. He said it took him 10 hours, 39 minutes and 18 seconds.
“A few years ago, I was interested in this kind of bike and nobody knew anything about it,” he said. “So, I started to get information.”
Through his research, Irizarry discovered The Wheelmen and decided to join and attend. He is impressed with his stay in Sedalia.
“Sedalia is so beautiful,” he said. “Everybody here has treated us like we are family.”
The family element was also apparent in the event with many families bringing multiple bikes and working together in demonstrations and races. Some families also created their own period outfits and dresses.
Wheelmen Kentucky Captain Alison Torpey said the event is like a large summer camp for the riders.
“There’s a lot of combined families and that makes it special,” she said. “Because we’ve seen these kids grow up, which is so much fun.”
Laura Katterheinrich, 21, of New Knoxville, Ohio, dressed in a stylish 1880-era dress and hat, was attending the event with her mother, Lynda, and father, Bill. The family has been members since 1990.
“It’s a great group of people, there’s a lot of history,” Lynda Katterheinrich said. “We get to see a lot of different venues since we’ve been doing this. It’s just amazing.”
“There are just so many different kinds of machines that were around before the automobile came about,” Bill Katterheinrich added. “There is so much history that went into making them.”
Torpey said The Wheelmen, a nonprofit organization, promotes restoration, history and riding of vintage bicycles.
“We just have a marvelous connection to the bicycle,” she explained. “It’s kind of like a love affair with these old bicycles.”
For more information, visit www.thewheelmen.org.
