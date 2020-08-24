Working around the roar and heat of a forge doesn’t bother Sedalia artist Chester Lux — it is how he creates his work whether it be a large aluminum skull, a portrait or an abstract design. Lux, who is the second vice president of the Sedalia Visual Art Association and a board member of Best of Missouri Hands, created his own setup. He built the forge, makes his own sand, creates his own molds and while working on his art he spends up to 16 hours at a time in the heat. Sand is made by combining clay, oil and silica sand while molds are created with foam insulation and craft foam.
Lux saves aluminum cans and feeds them into his forge which is heated up to 600 Celsius or 1,112 Fahrenheit. Impurities or slag is removed from the molten aluminum and then it is poured into a mold created by Lux.
Once the piece is cast and cooled, Lux adds color with permanent ink and acrylic paint.
“It’s kind of weird, because you can use the permanent ink and get a watercolor kind of finish, if you use acetone with it,” he explained. “It also allows me to do some shading.”
Lux said he’s worked with other mediums, such as leather, pottery and wood before venturing into metal. He became interested in metal due to its longevity.
“I love the analogy … these art pieces are similar to skipping stones,” he explained. “And the better the skipping stone, the further we can throw it on the lake of time.
“So, the goal is getting your art as far out into the future as possible,” he continued. “Because that’s when it really matters.”
He credits his girlfriend, Blanka Briones, for the popularity of his aluminum art.
“She sparked other people’s interest in it,” Lux noted. “She got me into groups, she got me into shows, she made the connections I needed to make. Otherwise, it probably would have been a passing fancy like the leather hats.”
Lux is creating a new line of abstract aluminum art. His new work has a touch of fantasy along with a Picasso-like look. So far, he’s created six new pieces.
“The idea is to see if there’s interest,” he explained. “I like it, I’ll keep it. But I want to have things for shows and oftentimes you need a couple pieces that kind of fit together. I wanted them to portray portraits a little bit, but no definite (person).”
He added he gets most of his ideas on his own but there are several artists on Facebook who inspire him, although they don’t work in aluminum. He also finds inspiration on the Facebook page Imaginarium.
“There’s a lot of people doing some amazing stuff,” he noted.
Lux has been creating metal art for four years and plans to continue with the medium.
“The portraits are good for making the art piece important to the individual,” he said. “The portrait is worth so much more to them, than anybody else.
“But these abstract pieces, there’s no sentimental value unless somebody finds meaning in it,” he continued. “That I think broadens the scope of the potential interest. Again, if I have enough interest in it … I’ll make more. And that’s the key.”
Lux explained that working with a forge and with molten metal is an art form not to be taken lightly. Much caution needs to be exercised when creating a piece.
“It’s encouraged to get people involved with this medium, but it is so dangerous,” he explained. “And I really emphasize how dangerous.”
He encourages those interested in working with molten metal to take a class with an expert. Using a forge takes expertise, knowledge, skill and progression.
“It takes baby steps, unless you have a mentor,” Lux said. “We have Don Luper teaching (at State Fair Community College). If you take his class, you’ll probably skip a lot of the trials and errors.”
Lux said he is open for speaking engagements or commission work. He can be found on Facebook at Trevor I. Mopletoplehead.
