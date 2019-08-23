After decades, the hands of Sedalia artist Sherri Osborn are now quiet, but her heart still beats for all those involved with the arts.
After traveling to England on a tour with the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art with her companion Larry Hughes in April, Osborn was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The doctor gave her six months to live.
Osborn spoke with the Democrat from her home Wednesday. With her friend Myrna Ragar and Hughes nearby, Osborn talked about her love for the arts and reminisced about important points in her life.
Osborn, a 1964 Smith-Cotton High School graduate, was instrumental in starting an arts association during the 1970s in Sedalia along friends Ragar and the late Barbara Cooney. The Sedalia Art Association would eventually become the Sedalia Visual Art Association.
“It was pretty exciting,” Osborn said. “We didn’t know if it was going to take off the ground or not. But it did. We started to bring in students, which hadn’t been done before. I felt like it was important even though they were quite a bit younger than we were. It just felt like it needed to be done.”
Osborn said, “it’s absolutely gratifying” to look back and see how far SVAA has come since the ‘70s.
She also worked extensively with Cooney each year at Camp Blue Sky, the children’s art camp hosted annually at State Fair Community College. This year at Camp Blue Sky Osborn, the artist-in-residence director, contacted The Challenger Learning Center St. Louis, which brought in an inflatable planetarium dome. It was well received by both campers and staff.
Osborn said it’s a great joy to be part of Camp Blue Sky.
“You get so excited about the next year, before you’re even finished with the first one,” she said.
She fondly recalled working with Cooney.
“We always had a good time,” she said. “You always learned something too, when you worked with Barbara. She would inject all these little adages. She was a good woman, she put so much into Sedalia, into the arts. She really gave back.”
Ragar said working with Osborn all these years has also been such “fun.”
“We took classes with the artists,” she said. “We brought them in through the Missouri Arts Council. Sherri looked a lot of them up and found them, and she found good ones.”
Some of the artists Osborn brought to Sedalia were Hallmark Cards artist Louis Marak, of Kansas City, Philomene Bennett, also of Kansas City, and potter Arthur Towata, of Alton, Illinois.
One of Osborn’s fondest memories of being an artist herself, is the “success of a piece of art.”
“I determine whether the piece is successful or not by how long somebody stands and looks at it,” she noted. “Not whether it’s purchased …
“What’s fun, is to go to a show that you’ve hung and being behind the corner,” she continued smiling. “Someplace where people don’t know who you are and stand there and listen to the people go by and comment about the work.”
As a veteran artist, Osborn offered advice to young people interested in the arts.
“Just keep trying,” she said. ‘It’s a hard life, but I think we are born artists or we’re not. It’s a hard world if you are trying to break in and make a living at it. You have to find something to supplement your income.”
For her the benefits of art outweighed the obstacles. Osborn enjoys painting with acrylics but also created pottery and went into woodworking during her career. She added her journey through life has had “a lot of joys and a lot of rewards.”
