Things are looking brighter at the Katy Depot this week as two outdoor sculptures sported new, vibrantly colored paint Friday.
The pieces created by John Guffin, a piano and a train caboose located on the east side of the Depot, were refurbished by Cory Smith, owner of Cory Smith Handyman Services, of Sedalia. The caboose remained a bright red, while the piano received a vibrant turquoise blue paint job.
Katy Depot Executive Director Debbie Biermann said the project was funded by a grant through a private foundation. She said stenciling for both sculptures will be done by Jim Gill, of Gill Signs.
“I was a matter of necessity,” she said. “They had become rusted in part and they needed to be redone so we could stop that rust process.”
Colors for the project were picked out by Site Manager Jill White and Welcome Center staff Linda Davis. Biermann said the piano was originally painted in shades of plum in 2004 and looked good until the color began to fade.
“We thought since it’s not really a historic piece, we had the flexibility of doing something a little more bright that would catch attention,” she added. “So, we like the change.”
Biermann added Smith was referred to the Depot for the project.
“The original artist was John Guffin,” she explained. “And we had approached him to see if he might be able to do that and he was unable to. We began asking around and Cory was recommended to us.”
Biermann said the art concept for the red caboose was taken from a vintage postcard.
“Apparently some of the photographers, it was common in that time frame where if you went in to have your picture taken they had a prop there and you could stand on it,” she said. “And it made it look like you were standing on the end of a caboose.
“We just thought that was too cool,” she continued. “And it gave us the opportunity to have one side reflect the Missouri-Pacific Railroad and the other side to reflect the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad.”
Biermann said the sculptures are not only there to encourage a discussion about Sedalia’s heritage, but are also designed as photo opportunities.
On Friday, Smith said while finishing up the work on the piano that he does many different types of handy work such as painting, drywall, installing doors and windows and kitchen remodeling. This was his first job refurbishing art.
“This is pretty much done except for the black and I need to touch up the keys one more time,” he added.
He said he sprayed on most of the paint to give it a nice even look, and did the finishing touches by hand with a brush and roller. The job took around three weeks to complete due to rain.
“This has been quite the job,” he noted. “It’s been very challenging, but I think it’s turned out very good.”
