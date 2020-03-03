Dedication to his instrument means 18th Circuit Court Judge Robert Koffman never misses a day of playing his trumpet; this dedication will be evident Sunday as he performs a solo with the Sedalia Symphony Orchestra.
Koffman, who began playing with the Symphony 33 to 34 years ago has been playing trumpet for 56 years. He said after watching his grandfather Joseph Canon, a member of the U.S. Army Band, play tuba Koffman was determined to play the massive horn.
“He always sat me on his knee while he played the tuba,” he said. “I wanted to play the tuba, but I was too little.”
In school, it was suggested he play trumpet first, and since then he’s never laid it down. While attending Central Missouri State University (now UCM) Koffman said he wanted to become a band director but realized it wouldn’t be lucrative, so he transferred into law. He has been a judge for 38 years. Throughout those years he’s never lost his love for the trumpet.
“(Music) is exciting, it’s fun and it’s exciting,” he noted. “It never gets old, I’m 66-years-old and I’m still having as much fun playing the trumpet.”
This Sunday, Koffman will perform “Trumpet Concerto in E-flat” by J.N. Hummel (1778-1837). No easy feat. To prepare for his performance, he’s been studying with his former Central Missouri State University (now UCM) professor, Dr. Neil Seip.
“We are just having a ball together,” Koffman noted. “He’s been studying with me twice a week for the last six weeks. We’re just having a lot of fun.”
Koffman added he didn’t know how to play the trumpet until he sat under Seip in college.
“I needed instruction like everybody else,” he said. “Everybody needs instruction from somebody else … I thought I was prepared for this (concert) until I went to him—I wasn’t, now I am.”
Koffman offered advice to young trumpet players.
“Trumpet players are a unique bunch of people, almost like gunfighters,” he explained. “When you get a bunch of trumpets in the room, everybody wants to know who plays the highest, the fastest and the best.”
He added his “take-off” in playing the trumpet happened in seventh grade when he didn’t get selected for a solo part with the band and another boy did. Due to this he learned the art of competition.
“From that moment on that guy had no chance,” he said with a smile. “You have to play every day; you have to put your mouth on the horn every single day, then it becomes fun to practice.
“Most kids don’t like to practice, but practice has got to be fun,” he continued. “I play the horn every single day, I even take it on the road with me when I fly.”
Koffman, who also enjoys playing rock n’ roll and blues at venues in Kansas City, said he hopes the public will enjoy the concert as much as he will enjoy playing it Sunday.
“I’m fixing to have fun,” he added. “This is a unique experience for me, it’s almost like a bucket list, to be able to do this with an orchestra.”
Symphony Conductor Luke Lyons said Koffman is a “pinnacle” in the community and he’s excited for him to play the solo part.
“I want it to become tradition that at this concert, we feature one of our own,” he noted. “Bob had mentioned to me when I first started that he would love to play a concerto …
“He picked this piece a long time ago,” he continued. “So, he’s been so excited to play it and it’s something I’ve never heard or done. So, I’m excited about it too.”
The concert will also feature Smith-Cotton High School Symphony students who will play three numbers, a Finnish piece Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” “Brook Green Suite” by Gustave Holst and a piece by Antonin Dvorak.
The Sedalia Symphony Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Heckart Performing Arts Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. Tickets are $10; students are free. Tickets are available at the door and at www.sedaliasymphonyorchestra.com.
