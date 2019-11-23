Seventy-seven years ago, a young man in rural Pettis County made a decision that would propel him to a legendary status both locally and on a world stage.
On Nov. 30, when Leroy VanDyke is inducted into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame in St. Joseph, it will mark one more record in a long line of accomplishments that have taken VanDyke and his family to venues large and small across the United States and to four continents.
“We have played shows from the Hollywood Bowl to cow pastures in Nebraska and all points in between,” VanDyke said.
Luckily for fans of country music VanDyke and his band have no plans to slow down or retire.
Born in Mora on the old Will Rhodes Farm on Oct. 4, 1929, Leroy Frank VanDyke was the middle child of a farmer and livestock producer, Frank Benjamin VanDyke, and his wife, Mary Irene (Sims), who was an elementary school teacher and homemaker. Frank would also work as a truck line operator to provide for his family.
Together the couple would see all five of their children graduate from college and go on to have professional careers in various fields.
Van Dyke describes his early years as “farm raised, no electricity, going to one-room country schools,” he said. “Our primary entertainment was country music that we listened to on battery-powered radios. Then to find myself on stages on four continents, working stages with my idols, some of them even performing with me as opening acts…”
It was more than VanDyke could imagine as a young boy who started singing when he was only 4. Both his mother and father encouraged him to sing.
“When I was 13 my father asked me what I would do for a living if I could do anything in the world I wanted to,” VanDyke said. “I told him I would like to sing for a living.”
His father encouraged him telling him, “’You can do it! You have a sound in your voice that not one in a thousand people have,’” VanDyke recalled.
Before his musical career began VanDyke graduated third in his class of 180 from Smith-Cotton High School. An honors student at the University of Missouri-Columbia, VanDyke would graduate with majors in animal science and journalism. He would later graduate in 1951 from Reppert’s School of Auctioneering.
“My dominant professional interests have been singing, auctioneering, writing, and animal husbandry,” VanDyke said. “l have combined all four of them in my vocational career.”
While VanDyke sang in amateur performances in both school and church, it would take his service to his country to lead to some of his earliest significant musical experiences. He was drafted in 1952 and spent two years in the U.S. Army, serving as a special agent in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps.
VanDyke performed in informal gatherings and for front line troops prior to delivering security lectures. While overseas, VanDyke became the only country performer in history to open a show for Marilyn Monroe during her U.S.O. show at the 160th Infantry Regimental Headquarters.
It was also during his year of duty in Korea that VanDyke would write what would become one of his first and biggest selling records of his career.
“Auctioneer,” written in 1953, is about VanDyke’s cousin Ray Sims, who VanDyke calls “arguably the best purebred livestock auctioneer in history.”
The song was recorded and released in September 1956. It would go on to sell more than 1 million copies by December 1956. The song has sold more than 3 million copies to date. It would also teach VanDyke one of the greatest lessons of his career.
VanDyke entered a talent contest in Chicago while working as a fieldman for a livestock newspaper. He didn’t win the contest but the appearance generated the interest of a record company. Buddy Black (Schwartz), a disc jockey and radio TV announcer on WGN in Chicago, intervened, although “Auctioneer” had been written and copyrighted two years prior.
“After the WGN talent show, an official of Dot Records placed a call to me at the station; Buddy intercepted the call,” VanDyke said. “He told the Dot representative ‘I’m his manager, you’ll have to deal with me.’
“Buddy talked me into a management contract but in preparing for the recording session at Chicago’s Universal Studios, Buddy had me sign ‘routine’ papers, literally at the studio door,” he continued. “The result of these paper signings was that Buddy’s name appeared on the song as a co-writer. Buddy received all performance royalties on the song for the next 25 years. He also received half of all composer’s sales and play royalties from 1956 to the present.”
The song that launched his career also made him realize he would, from that point forward, be responsible for decisions surrounding his career. Following his marriage in 1980 to his second wife, Gladys, a legal secretary and court reporter, she has taken over the day-to-day operations of Leroy VanDyke Enterprises LLC. Leroy said his marriage to Gladys was the “smartest decision I ever made!”
For VanDyke, “Auctioneer” was the first of many hit recordings. He recorded more than 550 songs in his career and has 38 long play recordings. Released in 1961, “Walk on By” was named by Billboard Magazine as the biggest country record in history based on record sales, record plays and number of weeks in the charts. The record was in the charts for 42 weeks, spending 19 of those at No. 1. It has sold more than 2.5 million copies.
VanDyke starred in the movie “What Am I Bid” as well as countless television series including the syndicated “The LeRoy VanDyke Show” and specials. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1962. Long before artist residencies in Las Vegas become popular, VanDyke was the first performer to take a staged, produced, choreographed self-contained country music production to the Vegas Strip.
Having achieved numerous awards including being inducted into the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame, he was the first entertainer to receive the Country Music Association Founding President’s Award for contributing to the advancement and improved image of country music. He is also the recipient of the Missouri Traditional Country Music Association Hall of Fame Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association.
Despite all the success, VanDyke remains grounded in his accomplishments. Although he could live anywhere in the world VanDyke chooses to live in rural Pettis County when he is not touring.
“I remember the first time I heard one of my records on the radio,” VanDyke explained. “I was crossing the Illinois River near Peoria — had to pull over on the shoulder, it was such a shock.
“We have no intention to retire,” he continued. “Ours is a family business: Gladys handles all the office activities and management; Ben, our son, is my lead guitar player and band leader; I’m the primary performer. Our activities fill a busy schedule and we’re on the road a high percentage of the time, and that will continue.”
