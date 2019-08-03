Thursday evening among a gathering of friends and supporters of the arts, the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Board announced plans to celebrate the next century of performances as it kicked off “Encore!” a capital campaign to raise funding for the association and the Hayden Liberty Center.
LCAA Treasurer Joe Fischer made the announcement in the Thompson Theatre following the introduction of Diane Burnett who became the executive director for LCAA in mid-June.
“We are super excited by the energy that Diane is bringing… she has amazing ideas and energy and we are simply thrilled to have her here,” Fischer said. “We look forward to having her and the board take us to the next level and the next 100 years.”
As the Liberty Center Association for the Arts prepares to celebrate its first century of ex…
Fischer, Burnett and LCAA President Andrew Treuner expressed their gratitude to donors for recent work completed on the Hayden Liberty Center including the addition of three gallery spaces, new seating in the Thompson Theatre and the new ADA compliant entrance.
It was during the renovation that unforeseen challenges were discovered resulting in additional expenses. Those expenses have prompted the need for the $700,000 campaign.
“We have a great facility but it can get better,” Fischer commented. “We need to take the work we began a step further – it can only get better.”
The Encore campaign includes funding for:
• A second-story renovation to include an executive director’s office, an arts education classroom, a high-tech conference room, and flexible and rentable spaces.
• The installation of a state-of-the-art fly system including addressing lighting and sound needs.
• Enhanced technology and including the installation of LED lighting.
• Upgrades to the HVAC system.
• Addressing ADA compliance needs including the possibility of an elevator.
• The creation of an outdoor garden space.
• Establishing an operating fund.
Organizers would like to complete the work in time for the Liberty Center’s 100th birthday celebration in 2020.
“We need your ideas… we are open to anything from sharing memories to looking forward to the future,” Burnett said. “Everyone is needed to keep the arts alive here in Sedalia.”
According to information from LCAA, individual, corporate, regional and national foundation gifts are being sought. Pledges can be made over a five-year period and may either be acknowledged or anonymous. Naming and recognition opportunities will be available, consistent with leadership giving.
Members hope to attract a broad spectrum of the community urging both young and old, artists, performers and guests to become involved in LCAA.
Fischer also spoke of wanting ideas for performance opportunities and use of the facility adding, “we are thrilled with the possibilities for what we have to offer.”
For more information, visit www.lcaasedalia.com or contact info@libertycentersedalia.com or 660-827-3228.
