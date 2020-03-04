The Liberty Center Association for the Arts upcoming production literally is going to be “Much Ado About Something.” Opening Friday night, a group of performers ranging in age from 9 to 17 are ready to take the stage in one of William Shakespeare’s classic plays, “Much Ado About Nothing.”
“Much Ado About Nothing” is a romantic comedy set on the island of Sicily according to LCCA Technical Director Carl Hutcherson. While both the language and presentation will be traditional, the timeline has been moved to the 1850’s.
“We did shorten the script to make it more accessible to our students and adults coming to see the show,” Hutcherson explained. “Shakespeare may seem overwhelming, but the themes and storylines are just as applicable now as they were in the 1600s.
“We make sure that the students understand what's going on in the play and help them connect to characters that might seem unapproachable,” he continued. “‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is a romantic comedy that fits right in with modern stories, there is young love, rumors, miscommunication, betrayal, deceit, and at the end of everything a happy ending.”
Many in the cast are returning junior theatre performers including high school seniors Alli Bowlin and Sarah Hinkson. Both have participated in LCAA Jr. Theatre productions before. This is Bowlin’s ninth production at LCAA in both the junior theatre program and the community theatre programming.
The youngest cast member is Bella Turner, who at age 9, is making her LCAA debut.
Supporting the actors are the tech crew who range in age from 11 to 16. Hutcherson commented these students are taught about construction, power tools, and other technical aspects to theatre.
Hutcherson is not only the technical director for the LCAA but also serves as the interim head of the junior theatre program as well. His first show with LCAA was Oklahoma in 2007.
Directing the production is Chelsea Turner. According to Hutcherson, Turner has been active in shows at Liberty Center since she was younger. She is an English/drama teacher at Pilot Grove. In December Turner was cast in "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some)." This is her directorial debut at the LCAA.
Hutcherson explained LCCA restarted the junior theatre program a few years ago and did a big musical during the summer. This year there will be a performance of "We Will Rock You Young@Part." He noted it is important to provide an “opportunity to do smaller, non-musical shows, as well.
“Many of our participants come from smaller schools without strong theatre programs or are homeschooled,” Hutcherson commented. “We can truly be a community theatre.
“It's a great opportunity for them and for the production team to introduce them to some of the classics, like Shakespeare, or original works,” he continued. “It also allows us to focus more on acting. We understand not everyone can, or wants, to sing and dance. This provides an opportunity for a different theatre experience.”
The LCCA Production of “Much Ado About Nothing” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. A second 7:30 p.m. performance is slated for Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee scheduled for Sunday. Tickets are $13.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and $9.50 for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.