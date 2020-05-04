Technology is receiving a big thank you from artists, musicians and performers as they continue to create art virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sedalia’s Liberty Center Association for the Arts is also busy producing theatrical performances and open mic opportunities through innovative ways.
LCAA Theatre Director Carl Hutcherson said by phone Monday since the stay-at-home orders were issued due to the pandemic, LCAA has virtually produced two adult theater performances, two junior theatre productions and one open mic night. Performances are offered once a week through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“We have started a series of stage readings … that we are calling ‘Quarantine Theatre,’” he added. “What we are doing is using Zoom to bring the cast and directors together …”
Hutcherson said they live-streamed Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” and are transitioning to having all productions live-streamed “if connections allow.”
“One of the drawbacks to using Zoom is it’s completely dependent on every individual’s connection,” he noted. “Some of the times we have to make concessions because sometimes our connections are just not as good.”
The next scheduled performance is William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” directed by Chris and Lucy Clark. Hutcherson said it is scheduled for this weekend followed by an open mic night next weekend. Sticking with one production per week, Hutcherson said the following weekend will feature a junior production.
Hutcherson said open mic night takes in a variety of performances.
“The last time we did it, the Fifth Street Improv group performed a few times,” he said. “Chris Clark performed some music, we had some original readings, we had some poetry, a couple people performed a cutting from another play — so we’ll take basically anything.”
He added that they usually focus on original work for open mic, but it doesn’t have to be.
Hutcherson said he’s assuming performances are being well received since comments on the pages have been positive. Plus, he added the performers are enjoying the opportunity to be creative although being able to pull virtual productions together isn’t always easy.
“From my standpoint, there’s been a learning curve, trying to figure out the best way to make things work,” Hutcherson said. “Just between learning Zoom and figuring out how to do the streaming, the YouTube channel and all that, it’s not stuff I’ve done before.
“So, I had to figure it out in a hurry,” he continued. “The performers, it’s taken some of them a little to get used to Zoom. But once you figure that out, it’s pretty simple on the performer side of things.”
Although the pandemic has changed how performances are delivered to the public, artists still have the drive to be creative, Hutcherson said.
“I think at the end of the day performers want to perform,” he noted. “Creating art is what we do and we’re always going to try and find a way to make that happen.
“I think it’s especially important that we find new ways to engage,” he continued. “And new ways to connect. I think there are technologies available today that, even five years ago weren’t around, that have given us wonderful opportunities to engage both with each other and our patrons.”
For those who miss a live stream Quarantine Theatre performance, Hutcherson said it can be viewed on YouTube. He also encouraged other artistic-minded people to participate.
“If people are enjoying these (performances) feel free to ask about joining in and being involved,” he added. “We’re wanting to engage with people on every level. So, if somebody wants to be involved, check the Facebook page and message us …”
LCAA Quarantine Theatre performances can be viewed at 7:30 p.m. each Saturday on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram. Hutcherson suggested checking Facebook and Instagram to see if a production’s time has changed.
