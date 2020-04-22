A Facebook group originally designed a couple of years ago in support of local musicians has been transformed to include all the arts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Support Local Music-Sedalia Mo was created in 2018 by Justin Lawson, founder of Making the Band, but when the pandemic hit he created a platform for not only musicians but also for those in the visual and performing arts.
“I had the page for about two years and even have the Support Local Business page for about six months or a year,” Lawson said Tuesday by phone. “I’m trying to post anything I’ve seen and I’ve been trying to share. So, people can have a place to look, play music and hopefully have a place to share it.”
Lawson added the artists are “doing all the work” promoting live in-home concerts, other performances and information and he’s sharing it in the group.
“I’m hoping people are seeing (the posts) more,” he said. “It seems like with the Support Local, when … they go live people watch it a little bit more. It seems like very positive feedback.”
Since the pandemic began, which in turn stopped live music performances and art shows, Lawson has featured 40 to 50 musicians in the group along with a number of visual artists.
Live videos have included local bands such as Cedar Creek, Dirt Road Addiction, and musicians such as Clay Clear, Jake Reno and Chase McRoy. The group also includes music and art podcasts such as By the Fire Media and Talking with NoBro.
Dustin Schmidt, founder of NoBro Art Events, is using the group to promote the new podcast.
“The ‘Talking with NoBro’ podcast is a brief audio interview that we use as a spotlight to chat with community members about their businesses or careers,” he said by email. “We also talk about how they’re getting through this uncertain time.
“We keep the podcast on the shorter side, 20 minutes or so, so people can listen to them easily without feeling like they have to commit an hour or more to something,” he continued. “NoBro has worked to create public events with the community, for the community. Now that we’re unable to go our normal route, we’re accomplishing the same goal but differently.”
Schmidt, who co-organizes NoBro Art Events with Lucas Richardson, added the Talking with NoBro podcast can be found on SoundCloud and the links are posted to the NoBro Art Events Facebook page.
The Support Local Music group is also an important tool for spoken word organizations such as SpoFest, founded by James Bryant. Bryant is organizing James Bryant’s Creative Minds Quarantine Series, a weekly online event featuring poets, writers, authors, musicians, and other creative artists. He made his first post in the group Tuesday afternoon.
Lawson noted he’s shared information about the Liberty Center Association for the Arts’ Quarantine Theatre and has been sharing each day the 6 p.m. Ozark Amphitheatre’s Supper Time Serenades. Serenade groups and musicians have included Clay Clear, ChristiAna & Travis Carter, With Jubilee Rising, and Johannes Linstead.
Clear recently moved to Nashville to pursue his music career but due to the pandemic, music venues have closed. Lawson said Clear, like many other artists, is producing live shows online to stay afloat financially.
“That’s understandable, because right now it’s hard for musicians to get their name out there,” he said.
Artists who wish to post in Support Local Music-Sedalia Mo should request to join the Facebook group. After joining, artists can share posts from their own page or profile in the group or create new posts directly in the group. Lawson encouraged anyone in the area to utilize the group and said there are no restrictions on posting as long as it remains positive.
“Hopefully when I’m back to my full work schedule, this will still take off and people will still use it,” he continued. “I’m really encouraging the arts too, people who draw and paint to place their work on there too. Because they can’t go to the NoBro Art Festival or go to a gallery right now.”
He added he believes this is a “key tool” for artists to market their work during the pandemic.
“Anymore, that’s how musicians get their names out there, is through platforms,” Lawson said. “Because it can be a free show, but if they don’t know what you sound like or look like they might not come, even when things are normal. Right now is the time where musicians really can work on their business side of things.”
Lawson asked the arts community to “please watch, and listen, and look and share” entertainment and art information in the group.
“Because the entertainment industry is a hard industry anyway, let alone when you can’t do your normal job,” he added. “Just the support of people knowing that you support those musicians in the local community, and entertainment in general, it gives people a little more happiness.”
