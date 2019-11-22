Comedy, romance and music will fill the air as students present “Mamma Mia!” this weekend at the Heckart Performing Arts Center.
Smith-Cotton High School theatre students began dress rehearsals this week for the upcoming musical directed by speech and theatre teacher Elizabeth Carter.
The musical, familiar to many also as a movie, features the music of ABBA and takes place on a Greek island. Sophie is going to get married and wants her father to walk her down the aisle, although she isn’t sure who he is. She sends out three letters inviting the men she suspects could be her father to the wedding. The three arrive, much to her mother Donna’s surprise, leading the cast on a comedic journey of romance and song.
Carter said the musical features 30 cast members, 12 stage crew and eight band members. Helping Carter with choreography is Alexandria Petty, a senior at the University of Central Missouri majoring in theatre education with a minor in dance. The band is directed by Grant Malady, SCHS director of bands. Bryce Hesterman, SCHS vocal music director, is helping with the vocals.
Carter added that “Mamma Mia!” was chosen by former speech and theatre teacher Terri Turner, but she’s excited to be presenting it.
“It’s going well, and I’m really enjoying it,” Carter said. “I’m very lucky to land in a district like this. The students are working very hard and I’m very fortunate to have ‘Mamma Mia!’ be the first show that I direct. It’s a really fun show.”
The students have been working on the production since the beginning of September. Playing the lead characters are sophomore Arden Schupp who plays Sophie, senior Cora Sadler who plays Donna, and junior Orion Sanchez who plays Sky.
Carter said Schupp’s audition for Sophie blew her away.
“She is a fantastic singer, dancer, actress,” she added. “She’s also a very hard worker.”
Schupp, who has acted since age 3, said she is enjoying the musical because it’s “choreo intensive.”
“The songs have a lot of voice parts, and that’s really fun,” she added. “Then the character Sophie, I like how she has this set plan in mind … and then it all goes wrong. But she still figures out how to fix it in the end.”
Schupp said she also likes the “twists and turns in the plot” of “Mamma Mia!”
“How you think one thing’s going to happen, and then another thing happens,” she said. “As the show progresses you start connecting all these dots … and it’s a reflection of how they (the characters) are all alike.”
Carter said she was also impressed with Sanchez’s singing as well as Sadler’s audition.
“She’s a great singer and a great actress,” Carter said of Sadler.
Sadler, who is a member of SCHS Show Choir said, “Mamma Mia!” has always been one of her favorite musicals, so deciding to audition for it was a given.
“I just love the cast and being able to work with everyone,” she added. “Being able to play Donna has been so amazing. Because it’s allowed me to broaden my acting abilities and singing abilities.
“I’m singing stuff I never thought I’d be able to sing,” she continued. “So, it’s been a really fun experience and I’m honestly really sad that it’s my senior year and it’s coming to an end.”
Sadler said she loves acting because it allows her to take on the persona of another character.
“It’s just fun being able to take my insight on it and put it on stage for people to see,” she said.
“Mamma Mia!” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Cotton High School Heckart Performing Arts Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
