A new member of the Sedalia Visual Art Association is making her mark in the art world.
Hannah Marcucci, originally from Brazil, retired early from Maxion Wheels to pursue an art career. Earlier this year, she joined the Sedalia Visual Art Association and began painting in acrylic before moving to watercolor. She is now painting watercolor bookmarks and shipping them to New York, Ohio and Canada.
Marcucci said from her home studio Monday morning that she’s lived in Sedalia with her husband Vinicius Marcucci for six years. She added she was thankful to find an art-based group in Sedalia.
“I’m so glad this visual arts association has received me with open arms,” she noted. “They were kind to me and I feel really at home with them. I don’t have any background in art, but I really have my heart in art.”
“My story’s a little different,” she continued. “I worked for 18 years, more or less, in the automotive industry, in materials, for the suppliers in the automotive industry as a quality engineer.”
She added she has always loved art and drawing, but knew it would be tough to go into it as a profession. She said since she was good with math and physics, she decided to become an engineer. She received a master’s degree in the automotive industry.
“That was good because I think with this background, I learned a lot,” she noted. “I met a lot of friends, I met my husband in the automotive industry because he works at Maxion.”
Working as an engineer never allowed time for drawing or art, but art was always in the back of her mind. She credits a recent sip and paint class to awakening the artist in her again.
“I had that class that you have here, wine with painting,” she explained. “Then I discovered that I love it.”
With her husband’s support, she made a lifestyle change and took up art full-time.
She began online art instruction and received her first commission this year with psychologist Maria Vilela Gearse, of Florida, who had written a children’s book, “O Laco que Virou Abrago.” Gearse asked Marcucci to illustrate a children’s game, “Lumen Kids,” for her. That led to also illustrating a game for adults called “Rewrite Your History.”
Marcucci received two more commissions for acrylic before stumbling into the art of watercolor.
“Everyone says acrylic is easier because it dries quickly and is more forgiving and watercolor is more difficult,” Marcucci said. “I never thought I would like watercolor.”
In July, she went to a local store and saw someone painting in watercolor and decided to try it. From there, her bookmarks took off.
“Of all media, watercolor is what I love most,” she said. “I really find myself in art.”
The bookmarks idea originated with Marcucci making thank you notes in watercolor for her commission customers and from her love for reading.
Marcucci paints delicate customized floral and nature images on the bookmarks, seals them with varnish and then attaches them to colorful paper. Ribbon and charms also are added as a finishing touch.
“I want to do some for fall and Christmas as well,” she noted. “I love to do art and I want to make people happy with my art. I want to spread happiness and kindness …”
She added her goal is to paint portraits of people and pets in watercolor.
Marcucci has two acrylic paintings in the new SVAA art show “Missouri Skies” exhibited at the Sedalia Municipal Building.
For more information, visit art_by_hannahmarcucci on Facebook or Instagram, call 660-221-3301 or email Hannah.marcucci.art@gmail.com.
