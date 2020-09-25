The first-ever winner of the summer hit CBS series, “Tough as Nails” Kelly Murphy, who serves as director of Military and Veterans Services at University of Central Missouri, was invited to the state capitol on Sept. 16. The event was coordinated by Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg. Murphy was joined in Jefferson City by his son, Garrett, a junior at Warrensburg High School; Roger Best, UCM president; and David Pearce, UCM’s executive director for governmental relations.
“I’ve always been supportive of the university and the veterans center,” Houx said. “And this is an opportunity to recognize one of our veterans at UCM for his service.”
Murphy brought with him the large, black leather and gold-plated belt he received as the “Tough as Nails” winner. His visit to the capitol began with a stop at Gov. Mike Parson’s office, where the governor greeted him and other guests. After asking the group a number of questions that included Murphy’s work with the military, Parson thanked Murphy for his service as a retired U.S. Marine. The governor also presented a “challenge coin” to Murphy and a couple of other veterans who were in the room.
From the Governor’s office, Murphy visited the House of Representatives. He received a resolution signed by Houx, welcoming “the opportunity to recognize a remarkable Missourian whose efforts and accomplishments have made him a source of inspiration to all of those around him.”
Murphy appeared on the House Chamber dais and was recognized by legislators as they were about to begin a veto session that afternoon. Later in the day, he was recognized by the Missouri Senate, where both he and his son were seated on each side of the chamber dais. He also met with Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-District 21, who presented a resolution he signed in recognition of his achievements spanning from Murphy’s service in the military to his work at the university to winning “Tough as Nails.”
“It was just a neat experience to share with other people from the state,” Murphy said. “It’s neat to be able to share it with Garrett. He’s a junior in high school, so for him to be able come up here and to meet the Governor and the Lt. Governor and see the processes and to be able sit up front…it’s just fun to share this moment with him.”
Murphy captured the “Tough as Nails” title before a nationwide viewing audience who saw the program’s two-hour season finale on CBS Sept. 2.
“Tough as Nails” is a competitive program that celebrates Americans who dedicate long hours, and often work under tough physical conditions to perform real-world jobs that are needed to keep the country running.
