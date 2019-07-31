The 2019 Missouri State Fair starts in roughly a week and there is plenty planned for new and returning visitors in Sedalia.
The state fair has recognized veterans and military members for years with Military Appreciation Day, which will again be hosted Sunday, Aug. 11, but this year they are extending an extra honor for 11 Missourians with daily flag ceremonies. Each evening, a veteran or active military member will be honored in a special flag-lowering ceremony and presentation. MSF Director Mark Wolfe said the marketing department had a tough time narrowing down the statewide entries to 11 as they read the touching stories of each person.
The fair will also feature a variety of free entertainment, many of them new acts.
“A pretty important part of each year’s fair is to switch that free entertainment up that people get to see just for the cost of admission,” Wolfe said. “... We’ve got stunt jugglers, ventriloquists, ragtime music again, which I think is the third year we’ve had that.”
A longtime act, the Anastasini Circus, will not be returning to the fair. In its place near the midway will be iFlip, described as an “acrobatic thrill show.” Wolfe said the group has high-flying acrobatics and trampolines, offering something different that both kids and adults should enjoy watching.
Other free entertainment includes numerous live music performances on several stages throughout the day and night and daytime performances, contests and activities on the Kids’ Stage.
A popular attraction will return for all 11 days of the fair. The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will be available for viewing, plus will have a daily parade around the fairgrounds and will participate in the Draft Horse Show in the Mathewson Exhbition Center.
The 2019 fair will mark a number of milestones including Smokey the Bear’s 75th birthday, the 20th anniversary of the Gerken Dairy Center, the 40th anniversary of the Pork Place, and 75 years of Soil and Water Conservation. There will also be a birthday party at the Kids Stage to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the McDonald’s Happy Meal.
While the entertainment is a big draw for families, the main purpose of the state fair is to be Missouri’s premier agriculture event. 2018 saw roughly 28,000 contest entries ranging from livestock to floriculture and fine arts, and more than 3,200 4-H and FFA students participated. Wolfe said he expects a slight drop in entries this year due to the flooding and tornadoes the state has experienced this summer. As a way to offer a little help, the Missouri State Fair Commission waived all late fees. The late entry deadlines will still apply, but some contests still take participants up until the day before the fair starts or even the day before the contest.
“(Last month) we’d had some exhibitors that had already made entries that were contacting us back saying they wanted refunds because they didn’t think they’d be able to make it, they were still getting crops in, things that were affected by the flooding,” Wolfe recalled. “The commission had a discussion and decided the right thing to do was waive our late entry fees. We understand our farm families in some of those areas of the state really struggling just couldn’t make a decision yet and we didn’t see there was a need for us to charge that fee. We waived it across the board, it wasn’t just livestock folks.”
The fair is continuing another effort to help Missouri families with its annual Drive to Feed Kids to benefit The Food Bank. Wolfe said 650 FFA and 4-H students have already signed up to package meals and with more volunteers than last year, they are sure to exceed 2018’s total of 100,000 meals.
The effort started about seven years ago with a Tuesday food drive at the gate that gave visitors an admission discount. Wolfe said the first year collected just shy of 10,000 pounds of food and it increased each year. A few years ago, Missouri Farmers Care approached the state fair about a sponsorship and service project. Since then, the cause has grown and Farmers Care raised about $160,000 in donations and sponsorships last year along with visitors donating 19,000 pounds of food.
“It has turned into a huge event, a huge success,” Wolfe said. “It speaks pretty highly of the ag community in our state that understands just because we’re a big-time ag state, a lot of people go hungry in our state. People don’t realize it. … It’s a good opportunity for the fair to participate in the program and work directly with our 4-H and FFA kids and our partner Farmers Care to raise awareness and to give back.”
Visitors can donate to the Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and receive a $2 discount on adult tickets with a minimum donation of two cans of food.
For those who have never visited the fair or who haven’t visited in years, Wolfe encouraged those citizens to give the fair another chance. He said many people think the fair never changes, but he pointed to the free entertainment as an example of new offerings this year.
Wolfe suggested visiting mostatefair.com to find maps, schedules and admission information to help plan ahead, but also suggested being adventurous.
“It’s good to plan ahead, but don’t be afraid to turn down that street — I guarantee there’s something going on,” he said. “Be adventurous, don’t be afraid to walk in buildings and down streets to find out what’s there.”
