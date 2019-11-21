Naked mole rats are rockin’ the house for 3,500 elementary children this week at State Fair Community College.
Theatre arts students are performing the children’s musical “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience” this week and will give a public performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. The play, based on the popular children’s book by Mo Willems, is directed by SFCC Theatre Arts Program Coordinator and instructor Eric Yazell.
A media release from SFCC stated the G-rated musical is a rock ‘n’ roll parable with a “significant message” for audiences.
“Wilbur and his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel have always been naked, until Wilbur (played by Holden Childress, of Urbana) discovers a love for clothing and style,” the release stated. “When his new passion turns life in the Tunnel upside down, Wilbur proves there is no need to be just like everyone else.”
After a performance Tuesday for Skyline Elementary School and the Marshall Owls, Yazell cited his favorite lines from the musical.
“’We are all better, cooler, kinder, nicer mole rats,’” he said. “Another one I love is ‘If it hurts someone don’t do it, if it’s fun get to it.’”
He added that as Wilbur struggles with not being accepted because of his love of clothes another poignant line in the musical is “how can I do the right thing and still be me?”
Yazell said each year he reads as many scripts as possible to find a good fit for the theatre program. This year “Naked Mole Rat,” a new production, caught his eye.
“I saw this as a new play that the Seattle Children’s Theatre and Dallas Children’s Theater had done a year ago,” he noted. “And it was just published when we were selecting shows. I usually try to find something fairly new, and I read it, and heard a little bit of the music and realized that it was the kind of show I want to do.”
The show is filled with amusing moments and rock music. It’s an interactive musical where the cast often moves through the audience singing and talking.
“It seemed like fun and seemed like something to get the kids involved in,” Yazell added. “I think children’s theatre is like … full-contact theatre because you go in and get the kids involved and make them feel special. That’s our goal is to make every kid feel like they’re important.”
The cast also interacted with students before and after the production by giving them high fives as they entered and left the Stauffacher Theatre.
Kevin Holbert, SFCC vocal music director, said it was wonderful to work with the production and the theatre arts students.
“These kids are so talented,” he noted. “They made the music directing easy. We didn’t have to teach anybody to sing. They are very naturally talented.”
Yazell added that many in the cast have experience with singing and many come from good high school music programs. Several of the cast also will be returning to the SFCC theater arts program next year.
“They are just hard workers,” he noted. “These kids have worked really, really hard. Not only the kids onstage but the kids backstage throwing clothes. The band I think is excellent.”
Yazell added the theatre arts program has been working with sound consultant Doug Briscoe for two years. For this production, Briscoe made sure the sound system was programmed down to a “T” with the audience being able to hear every word from the actors including the words to the songs. Briscoe also helped SFCC students learn the ins-and-outs of theatre sound production.
He told the Democrat he loved the performances which are set up like a rock n’ roll show.
“(Soundwise) there’s not too much we can improve on,” Briscoe noted. “What really helps the sound people is watching the crowd and their reaction to everything. That tells you that you are doing your job.”
“You give them a little window to react,” Yazell added. “… A window that says, ‘this is not something that you sit down and watch, but we’re going to get you involved.’ We want you to have fun.”
“Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience” will be performed for the public at 2 p.m. Saturday at SFCC, 3201 W. 16th St. Tickets are $8. To order, go to www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts, call the Stauffacher Box Office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 660-530-5814 or email tickets@sfccmo.edu. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Wheelchair seating is available upon request.
