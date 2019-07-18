Without knowing it, they have started a craze. For the last month, residents and visitors alike have been noticing 18 bicycle sculptures located throughout the city.
What many may not realize is the bicycles have another purpose. They are in part a means to announce the arrival of the 52nd National Wheelmen Convention to be hosted in Sedalia July 24-28.
“For the first time antique high wheel races will be held in combination with amateur and professional modern races both downtown (July 27) and on the Missouri State Fairgrounds (July 28),” Dr. Doug Kiburz explained. “These are the only high wheel races in the western hemisphere this year and are not to be missed.
“All are welcome to these events and all of the events are free,” Kiburz continued. “When one or two antique bicycles are rambling down the street it is interesting. When a few hundred are rolling along like a parade of elephants – it’s a scene.”
It’s a scene that will offer activities for serious cyclists and amateur enthusiasts to historians and humorists, according to Kiburz and Ebby Norman of ProVelo. The two men have been instrumental in bringing the events to Sedalia.
Norman remarked it would be difficult to list all the events associated with the meet. He offered the following highlights as ones not to be missed.
“Off the top of my head, the Wheelmen Convention starts this coming Thursday with a 25- to 100-mile Wheelmen ride,” Norman began. “Friday they will be having a swap meet and various clinics at State Fair Community College.
“Friday night at SFCC they will have several speakers, most notably John Howard – PanAm Games Gold medalist, Hawaii IronMan Champion, Bicycle Land Speed World Record Holder, and multiple national champion and nearly every bicycle discipline – talking on the history of the bicycle, the history of bicycle racing,” Norman continued. “Howard will also discuss the movie he is making about Marshall Major Taylor.”
Other events include Mark Twain impersonator Richard Garey of Hannibal who will present a humorous performance regarding “Taming the Bicycle.” Garey is the headline entertainer for the evening and is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at the Heckart Center for the Performing Arts at Smith-Cotton High School. At 6 p.m., The Wheelman of Vaudeville will perform. Period music from 1890 to 1920, fashions and bicycles will also be on display at S-C.
The exhibitions move downtown Saturday as do the races.
“Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. will be High Wheeler races on the criterium course downtown,” Norman commented. “These will be followed by conventional bicycle races going on till 10 p.m. Sunday morning at the fairgrounds races will kick off again at 9 a.m. with the High Wheelers racing at 11:30 a.m.”
At noon Sunday over the Missouri State Fair Grandstands, Kevin Kegin will recreate a flight by the Wright Brothers that took place in 1910. Kegin will perform, weather and mechanics permitting, in a 1941 Waco UPF7 open cockpit biplane. He will be offering rides for hire in his aircraft, according to Kiburz. Kegin and his plane are hosted in the ProEnergy Hangar at the Sedalia Municipal Airport. Kegin may be contacted at 314-809-7101 for availability of flights.
“He is flying in from Illinois so there is some dependence on weather with an open-cockpit plane and as always the mechanics of it as his plane is only 30 years newer than the Wright Brothers plane,” Kiburz explained.
Like Kiburz, Norman noted the High Wheelers are not to be missed. Executive Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Carolyn Crooker agrees.
“We are fortunate to have the Wheelmen Convention in Sedalia this year,” Crooker said. “In addition to the private Wheelmen events, many are designed for the community to come out and watch the fun. The bicycle races are an add-on and even though we won't have the Convention next year, we hope to continue the Criterium in future years.”
While the exact number of visitors and total participants for the event is not known, the State Division of Tourism calculates that each individual who attends such an event contributes $150 per day to the local economy for lodging, food, gas and other necessities. Additionally, those dollars will roll over in the community an estimated three times, meaning the week-long event will have a significant impact on the local economy. Crooker estimates the economic impact to be upwards of $70,000.
“I can’t thank Dr. Kiburz and Ebby for the tremendous amount of work they have put into planning and bringing this event to Sedalia,” Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau President Kyle Herrick said. “It creates lots of energy and excitement for Sedalia among the residents and guests who will be here for all the events. We support this 100% and we everyone can feel the warmth and hospitality of Sedalia and all it has to offer.”
Norman said they hope to have as many as 400 bicycle riders and racers, with their family and friends spending the weekend in Sedalia.
For more information, visit www.thewheelmen.org. For information about the Sedalia Criterium, email sedaliacrit@gmail.com.
