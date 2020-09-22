A new large downtown mural is being painted with donations slated for the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri.
Sedalia artist Stefanie Aziere-Sattler is painting the mural on the west side of Wildflower Beauty Co. at Seventh Street and South Ohio Avenue. Wildflower Beauty is owned by Brittney Coonce, who said they were initially going to have three nonprofit organizations help paint the mural. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept wasn’t feasible.
The colorful mural is a combination of flowers, butterfly wings, and a woman’s stylized face, and is easily seen from Broadway Boulevard. The concept is to use it to bring people downtown and also as a photo op. Coonce and Wildflower stylist CJ Judd said they hope people who take their photo at the mural will donate the Boys & Girls Club. Coonce is working with the Club to create a donation hashtag that will be placed on the mural once it’s completed.
“Boys & Girls Club, they struggle,” Coonce said Tuesday. “I know last year because they weren’t going to get state funding, they had to cut down programs.”
Judd added the program is important for parents as well.
“What would parents do if they didn’t have Boys & Girls Club?” she added.
Coonce said she wanted to help as many organizations as possible, but the pandemic changed her plans. She also wanted the mural to be more than artwork on a wall.
“I wanted it to be pretty, but I didn’t want it to just be pretty,” she explained.
To create the large mural, Aziere-Sattler uses spray paint and a paintbrush to fill in the detail. She began drawing the mural about three months ago; painting started three weeks ago. Her granddaughter Lexi Layton, 13, is helping her paint the project.
“There’s going to be a lot of color on this wall,” Aziere-Sattler said of the mural. “I think that’s great. When you turn in or even sitting at the light and look this way, you see all that color, and think, ‘oh, I have to drive downtown.’
“It’s a photo op, which will bring people down here,” she continued. “And she (Coonce) is going to have a couple benches set on each end so people can sit and have their picture (made).”
Aziere-Sattler added people can also stand in the center of the butterfly for a photo that will make them appear to have wings.
“It’s just something that both of us feel like we can help with,” she said. “We’re not going to change the world, but we’d like to try to get people to give to something worthwhile. This is worthwhile, this is a worthy cause.”
For more information, call Wildflower Beauty Co. at 660-851-2277.
