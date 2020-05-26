Leaving Brooklyn, New York, for mid-Missouri would put a chill down the spine of most professional photographers and videographers, but for one young man it opened new doors of creativity.
YvesAndre Exilus and his family moved to Warrensburg in 2019 due to the untimely death of his cousin Roosevelt Rene, a music producer. After moving to the Midwest he met Jamie Napier, of Warrensburg, and the pair became business partners creating Best Take Media.
Information provided by Best Take states the business offers a wide variety of media services including landscape, fashion, still-life, portfolio, and street photography, as well as films, documentaries, and corporate commercials. Not a novice at photography, Exilus while working in New York created films for Mayor Bill De Blasio and members of the New York City Council. He’s also had work published in the New York Times and on the city’s billboards.
Exilus and Napier, who works as a hairdresser at Ohio Hair Co., told the Democrat Tuesday they launched Best Take last year with free videos of NoBro Art Events, the Smith-Cotton High School Homecoming Parade and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Napier said they both love Sedalia and wanted to give back to the community by providing videos of local events on Facebook. Since he was new to the area Exilus added he was “trying to figure out” ways to get his name out to the public.
“So, I had to give back,” he added. “We like to give … I notice every time I give something, I always get something in return.”
Best Take Media was recently asked by Sedalia Police Officer Larry Parham to film the department’s 2020 Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony. Exilus and Napier donated time to create the film for SPD due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We've been doing a lot of give right now,” Exilus said. “Because we’re trying to show people what they’re not able to see.”
He added not everyone could go to the Christmas Parade and due to the pandemic not everyone could attend the Peace Officers Memorial.
“So, we’re trying to give back by doing these things, and showing Sedalia through our eyes,” he noted.
Exilus said one of his goals is to produce a documentary about Sedalia and to also produce a video annually of the Christmas Parade that will be available to care centers. Later this year, Best Take Media is planning to create a video for Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc.
The pair said they would like to offer photography and filming for venues such as the one they worked in February called “Best Face Forward” at Coach’s Sports Bar.
“It was a very successful event,” Exilus said.
Napier said they invited all types of artists to the event, including rappers, local hip-hop musicians and locally known musician Justin Lawson. Exilus provided photo backdrops for photo opportunities and the pair also decorated the bar for the event.
Another service Best Take is becoming known for is its glamour photography and videos. The Best Take glamour team includes Exilus, videographer/photographer; Napier, makeup/hair/videographer; Marcuse Rene, make-up; Wil Exilus, stylist/makeup; and Tiffany Napier, makeup.
“We have our glam team with hair, makeup and clothing,” Exilus said. “A lot of people don’t know what they want until we show them … it may be something fun for you and your friends, ‘hey let’s go get glammed-out by Best Take Media. Let’s try something different, something we’ve never done.’”
Best Take also provides the location if one is uncertain where to have a photo taken. Napier added she grew up in Sedalia and she enjoys watching Exilus photograph places she has seen all her life.
“You see everybody doing the same things, but his angles are different,” she said. “He captures a more natural beauty of people, I think.”
Exilus said he uses the least amount of editing as possible when creating his work.
“I try to get everything perfect there (on location),” he noted. “You can make all the mistakes on-site then go to Photoshop and correct it.
“I try to get my pictures to look as real as possible by getting it perfect there on-site,” he continued. “I’m not taking away from photographers that do that, it looks good, but that’s for them. For me I just want the natural look.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/BestTakeMedia or call Exilus at 646-240-0434.
