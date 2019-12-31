A newly formed alternative rock band, Pipsquatch, is already seeing a need in the community by performing a benefit concert earlier this month.
Guitarist Evan Stratton, lead singer Casey Sampson, drummer Jason Joy and bassist Jayson Williams formed the band in April.
Since forming, the band has performed four times. Their most recent performance was a concert, “Merry Pipmas,” hosted Dec. 6 to benefit DeFeet.org, a suicide prevention organization, and Open Door Food Pantry. The event hosted at the Lantern House saw 200 people in attendance and raised $1,137 for DeFeet plus canned foods for Open Door.
Stratton and Sampson said the benefit concert took two months to plan and put together.
“We got sponsors and brought in a professional sound guy from out of town with professional equipment,” Sampson said. “We really tried to do it right and make it better than your ‘every weekend’ show.”
Stratton said they chose DeFeet.org because most everyone has a personal story connected to depression.
“I think it’s a cause that’s important to all of us,” he added. “Personally, I think everybody knows somebody that suffers from depression or has attempted or committed suicide.
“So, it was something we could all pretty easily rally around,” he continued. “I think they do great things for our community, and we wanted to keep it local.”
The event, which gained 25 sponsors, also hosted a silent auction with items donated from local businesses and area artists.
Pipsquatch will take a break from performing for a few months while the group writes music and prepares for Towelfest, a cancer benefit scheduled for April.
Stratton said the band, which plays alternative rock and some pop/punk, is working on their first cover song.
“We finally agreed on one we all like,” he added.
Sampson said each member comes from different musical backgrounds. Stratton has influences of heavy metal, while Sampson and Joy lean toward pop/punk. Bassist Williams, on the other hand, has played in all types of bands.
“That’s why it honestly took us so long to find a cover,” Sampson said. “Something we all have common ground on.”
“We all put our own little pieces in there and it kind of makes our sound,” Stratton added.
As for the unique name, Pipsquatch, the moniker is attributed to a cat.
“My wife is a realtor and she was at a client’s house one day and they had a cat named Pipsquatch,” Stratton said smiling. “She told me about it, and it was right when we were trying to figure out a name.
“It was the first thing I threw out, ‘Pipsquatch,’” he continued. “It was so weird. Everybody asks us constantly what that is.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pipsquatch or pipsquatch.bandcamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.