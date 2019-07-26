Taking her photos to the next level, a Sedalia artist creates digital illustrations that concentrate on storytelling and fantasy.
Cameron Cassidy Hoehns graduated with a degree in studio art illustration in May 2018 from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Last year, Hoehns also received third place for Best Artist in the Sedalia Democrat’s Readers’ Choice Awards, along with Dustin Schmidt and Stepfanie Aziere-Sattler.
This year, she’s become an active participant in the Sedalia NoBro Art Walk, where her art prints have been shown and sold several times.
During the day Hoehns is a supervisor at Central Bank of Sedalia. In her spare time, she stays busy in her home studio, working on her iPad Pro and computer creating digital illustrations from her photos.
Hoehns said she’s learned to simplify her digital illustrations since graduating.
“Basically, I take my reference photos and I go out and I look for something,” she noted. “Sometimes, I just happen across a scenery that I think would be interesting, and I kind of twist it and I think about what kind of characters I’d want to live in the space. And, then I push the scenery even more.”
She likes to add a bit of “weirdness” and enjoys making the viewer look twice.
“I love tons of detail,” Hoehns said.
One particular piece, “Neighborhood Children,” features an old house and barking dog created from a photo Hoehns took. She then added two children with animal faces and a UFO in the background.
“It’s kind of a thing that I do every once in a while,” Hoehns said. “I’ll take a really normal looking character and I’ll just give them an animal head. One kid is wearing a bunny mask and I thought what could she be wearing? So, I just took inspiration from my dog.”
Hoehns added a husky face or mask to the second child and the piece took on a fantasy feel, causing the viewer to imagine a storyline.
“I used to do a lot of figurative illustration and watercolor,” she noted. “I’d paint pretty girls and do fashion illustration, but then I would give them animal ears. It’s kind of drawn from anime.
“When I was a kid I just drew a ton of anime,” she continued. “Then as you get older, you have to work on your own style and become an individual.”
She added she enjoys the fantasy aspect of her work since storytelling and creating comics is an important part of what she does.
“In my illustration, I try not to tie things too close to reality,” Hoehns explained. “I might start with normal scenery, but maybe I’ll push it more post-apocalyptic. I’ll do something fantasy with mythical creatures. I like to create authentic worlds for my characters to live in.”
Hoehns said her goal is to “make something visually interesting for people to look at and for them to have a small glimpse into a fictional world.”
“I just want them to be transported out of a regular, mundane life,” she added. “Because you can see scenery, and you drive past things every day and you don’t think twice about it. But, I like to take those regular everyday sceneries and put characters in them and make an authentic world.”
Hoehns does create commission pieces but usually, she works for herself.
“Because when you make the work that you enjoy doing, people will flock to you eventually and say, ‘I want you to do something for me,’” she said.
Hoehns’ work will be featured in the next NoBro Art Walk hosted from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in downtown Sedalia. For more information, visit Cameron Cassidy Hoehns on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.