In a new take on the local arts scene, NoBro Art Events will premiere its first live music show Feb. 1.
NoBro (North of Broadway), known for bimonthly pop-up visual art shows exhibited in downtown Sedalia, has always incorporated musicians into its venue. However, this is the first time for the group to shine the spotlight solely on musicians.
NoBro founder Dustin Schmidt said last year NoBro hosted six art walks “with music as a secondary feature.”
“So, we thought we’d create a similar event, but for music,” he noted. “We wanted to have an event that focused more on music than on visual arts.”
The 201 Live Music Show will be presented Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hayden Liberty Center in downtown Sedalia. It will feature four musical artists, Cody Dunning, Jay Waldo's Cottonwood, Brothers K, and We Make Noise. The four acts fall into the genres of acoustic and singer/songwriter music.
“Many of the area musicians have played beyond Sedalia in Warrensburg and the KC area already,” Schmidt said. “And it's great to see them share information with each other about those experiences. The music community here is vast and supportive of each other's growth.”
Schmidt noted he would like to have another live music event in six months and possibly do two a year.
“It’s a new idea,” he added. “We are planning on doing a second one this year (and) it will be a different genre of music.”
Schmidt said he’s had great support from the local music community while bringing the event together.
“I think they're happy to have another opportunity to share their creative works with the public and we're happy to offer that opportunity in conjunction with our regular NoBro Art Events,” he said. “And, it works out to have an indoor event like this during February and potentially August. Because that’s oftentimes when the weather (is extreme) and people don’t want to be out walking in it.”
He added he’s pleased NoBro has the opportunity for the event to be hosted at the historic Hayden Liberty Center.
“Even for the musicians, it’s like a goal achieved to be able to play at the Liberty Center,” he said. “It’s a 300-seat auditorium … to play there at home, it’s the place to play in Sedalia.
“It’s like a feather in your cap ...,” he continued. “I know they’re excited and looking forward to it.”
NoBro’s 201 Live Music Show will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hayden Liberty Center, 111 W. Fifth St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., the auditorium will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at www.libertycentersedalia.com/events-shows. Ticket prices online are $8 (plus fees) and $10 (plus fees) the day of the event.
For more information, visit facebook.com/downtownsedalia or email nobroarts@icloud.com.
