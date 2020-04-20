As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across the world medically and economically, the toll it’s taking on the arts is, in one operatic singer’s words, “catastrophic.”
Professional opera tenor Brenton Ryan, a 2005 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, is the son of Gena and Stafford Swearingen, of Sedalia, and Kenneth Ryan, of Fresno, California. Ryan communicated with the Democrat by email last week from Ireland about how the virus is affecting the performing arts across the world and a relief fund set up to help.
Ryan and his wife, Naomi Louisa O’Connell, also an opera performer, have lived in New York City since 2016. The couple recently left the U.S., due to the coronavirus escalation in NYC, for Ballyvaughan, Ireland, where Naomi’s family lives.
“We decided to leave NYC because we could tell the situation was getting worse,” Ryan explained. “The number of cases was beginning to sharply rise, and at that point, the grocery store nearest to us hadn’t begun limiting its number of customers, for example, so things felt panicked and crowded.
“Even the park across the street – our favorite part about where we live – was no longer feeling safe,” he continued. “Because mostly everyone was told to stay at home, many people sought the park as a place to breathe and relax, ourselves included. However, very few were acknowledging social distancing rules, so we stopped going to the park.”
He added they realized they would soon be confined to their apartment for an “indefinite period” so they decided to go to “Ballyvaughan, a very remote, rural harbor village on the west coast of County Clare, Ireland.”
“The virus is not as widespread in Ireland as it is in other European countries or in New York, but we are happy to report that the Irish government is taking it very seriously, with the public also taking necessary precautions,” he noted.
Ryan said since the outbreak, the virus has had far-reaching consequences for the performing arts industry.
“Because this virus is so highly contagious, and because the nature of theaters involves putting large groups of people sitting next to one another in an enclosed building, everything has been canceled and necessarily so,” he said. “It has resulted in a financial disaster for many artists because of a common contractual clause known as ‘force majeure,’ which allows a company to cancel an artist’s contract without having to pay due to an ‘act of God’ or unforeseeable and unavoidable circumstance.
“Therefore, because there is no safety net for artists, that means that all of that work and expected income has vanished in an instant,” he continued. “However, most opera companies and theaters have made gestures of support by honoring a percentage of artists’ contracts, which legally they are not required to do.”
Ryan said he and his wife were scheduled to perform for two companies this spring, but those productions have been canceled although the companies they work for are honoring a “generous percentage” of their contracts.
“But, many of our colleagues have lost everything for the spring and summer without any compensation,” he said. “Companies have also now started canceling their summer seasons, but hopefully things will ease by the fall. It is important to note, however, that public safety is paramount, so theaters should only reopen when it is perfectly safe to do so.”
Ryan noted he is “heavily involved” in union meetings with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which is establishing a plan to help artists.
“AGMA … is the union that represents classical singers, dancers, and directors, and there have been fervent meetings to discuss how to best address the COVID crisis, as well as to try and establish a safety net for future generations of artists in case of another disaster,” he said.
When asked if the pandemic could change the face of performing arts and the opera world forever, Ryan said it already has.
“There is no doubt that the pandemic is already changing the performing arts,” he noted. “Even if the pandemic ends in a month or two, the psychological trauma for artists and audience-goers will last for a long time.
“The development of a vaccine will help this effect, but it will take time to process,” he continued. “Many companies and artists are turning to online performances, either from their living rooms or streaming past performances from their theaters, so COVID-19 may usher in more digital performances as a result. For me personally, however, nothing compares to the experience of live theater.”
Ryan said his message to everyone back home in Sedalia is “public health and safety is of the utmost importance.”
“Regardless of the difficulty that this pandemic has brought upon each of us, our collective efforts need to be focused on supporting our health professionals and the families and friends of those we have lost to the virus,” he said. “Art will survive. The economy will survive. Let’s stay at
home when we can, social distance, wash our hands, and support each other while we endure this difficult time.”
He added the Artist Relief Tree is a fund set up to collect donations in support of artists, particularly freelance artists, who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. For more information, visit artistrelieftree.com.
