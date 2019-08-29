Two women are working to preserve the memories and photos of the century-old Otterville Street Fair.
Street Fair Board President Charlotte Morrison and author Carolyn Aggeler said a photo taken in 1919 or ’20 shows the street filled with fairgoers. They hope to recreate that photo at this year’s fair Sept. 13-14.
“There’s no reason to believe it wasn’t taken during the street fair, because we haven’t been able to come up with another event that would have prompted that many people in town,” Morrison said. “We’re in the process of trying to ascertain when the street fairs may have started in Otterville.”
Morrison added there is a handmade quilt linked to the street fair dated more than a century ago.
“The quilt was sent to Otterville to the Chamber of Commerce or the city,” she said. “It was mailed from Oklahoma and it says Otterville Street Fair 1912. It’s at City Hall. So, we know there was a street fair in 1912.”
The fair has been sporadic over the years. Morrison said her grandfather, Harry H. Loeffler Sr., and grandmother, Augusta, moved back to Otterville around 1957-58. Her grandfather became the Chamber of Commerce president and brought the fair back at that time.
“There’s a picture of them riding in the street fair parade,” she said. “Which is just a hoot.”
An Otterville Mail newspaper article mentions the street fair in 1903 and Morrison said there is information which suggests there may have been a fair before 1900.
Aggeler, of Clifton City, has published three photo books on Otterville, “Our Town Otterville,” “Looking Back in Time” and “Parade Thrills Crowd at Otterville Street Fair.”
“It’s all about saving the photos,” Aggeler noted. “It’s not so much about the history. Because the history has already been wrote, you can find it out there. It’s saving the photos.”
Her book about the street fair is filled with photos from slides donated by Aubrey Bixler, owner of Bixler Gas. Bixler’s collection of slides, taken at the fair, span the years 1960 to 1981.
Morrison said this year’s fair is the fourth since the fair was revived again in 2016. She added the fair board is now separated from the city of Otterville and is a not-for-profit entity.
“Those kids who started this four years ago, had six weeks to put this fair on,” Morrison said. “And, they pulled it together and then we’ve continued.”
Morrison said she has three goals for continuing the fair: to get the history of the fair verified, to secure a building for a museum and to keep the local children involved.
“I use a lot of school kids in our fair activities,” she said. “Because if we don’t involve them, then the fair won’t continue. We need to try to keep ourselves connected to the past, because you have to tie those generations together, I feel like that’s pretty important.”
Morrison said some of the funds generated from the fair go back to the city.
“This year we are bringing the penny pitch back, which belonged to the American Legion Post which has closed,” she said. “That money will go to flags to decorate the veterans’ graves in the two Otterville cemeteries.”
The women want to encourage anyone who has photos of the fair or the town to share them for the new book Aggeler is creating. Aggeler will also give a PowerPoint presentation with slides from the Bixler estate, after the queen contest Friday evening.
“Eventually we will be able to trace this (the fair) back a little further with the help of people bringing things in,” Morrison said. “When I realized we had to have a way to keep these, I didn’t want anything to happen to them. I felt like I was the custodian to those (slides) and we needed to get them permanent.”
“I find that the older people are the ones definitely interested in the photos,” Aggeler added. “A lot of them are reliving their childhood.”
The 1919 Otterville Street Fair photo reenactment will take place after the 10 a.m. parade Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Otterville Street Fair will be hosted Friday evening Sept. 13 and all day Saturday, Sept. 14. A church service will be hosted at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Community Church. For more information or to purchase a book, call Morrison at 660-366-4842 or Aggeler at 660-620-4426.
