Noted Sedalia artist and educator Paul Allen’s latest gallery show, In the Wings: An Exploration of Angels, reflects upon the mysterious beauty of life and the presence of angels among us.
More than 13 years in the making, the pieces are a tribute to those who have gone before us and also to those who are living among us each day.
“I started the work in 2006 while I was waiting for my first granddaughter (K. Isabel May Allen) to be born at KU Medical Center,” Allen said Wednesday morning at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts where the show opened today. “As I was waiting, I began sketching and I had a feeling a lot of people were coming in (to the world) and a lot were going out – that there were angels there that day.”
Allen remarked he did not begin to paint immediately but rather began with research which is typical of the way he works.
“It was years later when I was teaching a watercolor class at State Fair (Community College) when I needed to do a demonstration for my students,” Allen explained. “I think I did the entire painting of an angel in about 30 minutes and I remember my kids looking at me and asking, ‘we have to do that in a half hour?’”
Allen said pieces of art are not created or measured in time spent on the work. Learning when a piece is complete is one of the most difficult lessons to both teach and learn as an artist.
“I think it is one of the hardest lessons to learn,” Allen replied when asked when he feels a piece of work is complete. “I think the best way is to ruin something. You realize I have gone too far or I’ve said too much.
“I think it hones down over time,” he continued. “I think, ‘have I gone too far.’ I tend to wait and watch the piece and develop a sense about the work.”
Allen said some of the pieces in the show have taken two years to complete, others as long as a decade in part because of the presence of angels in his personal life.
Allen explained his mother-in-law and father died in a short period of time.
“I had gone a long way with the pieces and then I hit a point when I had to stop for a period. I was away with their deaths,” he said. “Then I would work a little more and I would reach another impasse.”
Allen said he has always felt a freedom to go back and forth between his work, which is liberating. He explained finishing a piece is as much a part of the artistic process as starting the work.
“My sketchbooks are my thoughts,” Allen noted. “They reveal my thought process. My work isn’t automated, it is about the process and the discovery.
“As an artist, you have to narrow yourself down,” he added. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be eclectic but all of the works are related to one another and are connected.”
Allen’s works are connected and reflect his philosophy on life.
“I feel like it’s better for culture and society to be uplifting and positive. A person’s environment makes a difference,” Allen commented. “I learned from teaching that students do better when you use positive criticism. You should explain something that is good and let them know if there is something that they need to work on.
“Everyone is doing something good – something positive,” he continued. “It just feels like it is better for culture and for society to be uplifting and positive.”
Liberty Center Executive Director Diane Burnett is grateful to display Allen’s work at the center.
“We are so fortunate to have Paul’s work here,” Burnett said. “The show represents the depth of his artistic process and reflects upon his intense research and creative talents.”
Angels continue to remain a presence in Allen’s life and work.
“In every culture, angels have appeared,” he said. “Our ancestors and those around us become angels. I will work on this (series) for the rest of my life.”
In the Wings: An Exploration of Angels will open today at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St., and continues through Oct. 28. An artist’s reception will be hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
