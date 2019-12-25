With a love for nature and trees, one photographer is taking her work a step further by creating liminal images that seem to take the viewer to an in-between state of reality and fantasy.
Kristen Huddleston-Patrick, a local educator, said she grew up on a farm near Clifton City and has always enjoyed the outdoors. Her love for trees and nature stems from roaming her parents’ acreage as a child. Once she received a camera, she began to record its natural beauty.
“I’ve always loved photography,” she noted. “My mom and dad bought me a camera back when I was like 15 or 16. And I always took pictures of nature.
“There’s just something about nature, I love just the odd things that you see,” she continued. “The things you wouldn’t expect, and making them into something different is fun.”
Huddleston-Patrick uses a Minolta and Sony camera to take photos and then uses an online editing program to fine-tune her images.
In Huddleston-Patrick’s photos, trees take on a life of their own. Some become a tangled, root-like, otherworldly image while others have cutouts of twigs dispersed through the image resembling a flight of a spirit bird. In some pieces as the viewer looks deeper, one may see what appears to be ancient faces peering through the tree limbs.
“I like fantasy stuff,” she explained. “That’s one thing I like about doing these pictures is they look like something out of a fairy book or something like you would see in a different world or realm.”
Huddleston-Patrick added she wants the viewer to look at her work and question it; she wants it to start a conversation.
“There’s something about nature that’s a great outlet for it,” she said. “It’s the perfect medium because everything is always different. It’s never cut and dried.”
When creating the “perfect” photo through her digital program, Huddleston-Patrick plays with the lighting and keeps “chopping” the tree into sections until she has an “aha moment.” Black and white photos, more so than color, seem to accentuate the abstractness of her images.
One particular black and white photo, “Tangled Union,” received an honorable mention in the 2019 Missouri State Fair Top 50 exhibition in August. The photo was also purchased during the exhibition.
“People probably just think it’s a cut and dried picture and you’re done,” she said of her work. “But it’s a lot of playing with different settings and different lighting. It’s almost reset and restart constantly over and over again, until you get that one set thing that you like.”
Huddleston-Patrick has found her niche with fantasy-style photos and has been selling them on her own and at the NoBro Art Walks in downtown Sedalia.
“I’ve sold quite a few, which makes me feel good,” she said. “I like the idea of them hanging in someone’s house and people enjoying them, and it being a conversation piece. All along, when I started doing it, I liked people being able to see them and talk about what they see in them.”
So far, trees remain her favorite subject matter with feathers coming in second.
“Trees … there’s something strong about them,” Huddleston-Patrick noted. “Something calming about them and they have so much history behind them.
“One of the trees is my favorite and it’s on my parent’s farm,” she continued. “It’s this giant tree that I grew up climbing on and playing in. I like it because there’s just some peace about it, some serenity about it.”
Huddleston-Patrick said this spring and summer she plans to look for old trees to photograph along hiking trails.
“I find it nice to get out and hike,” she added. “Long term, that’s something I really want to try and do.”
To learn more about Huddleston-Patrick’s photography, visit her Facebook page at Kristen Patrick Photography.
