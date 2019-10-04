For the fourth consecutive year, the Smith-Cotton Tiger Pride Marching Band is hosting its Smith-Cotton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
This year’s competition is the biggest one S-C has hosted, with a total of 23 bands coming in from schools all over Missouri.
“This is a new record, and it gets better every year,” said Smith-Cotton Band Director Grant Maledy.
Drum majors Sarah Bradbury and Emily Beltran said the invitational is a good way to meet other bands and directors, and get new ideas for their shows.
“As a band, we are doing a great job, and we are making very quick improvements,” Bradbury said.
Since Smith-Cotton is hosting, it will not be competing but will play an exhibition performance to get feedback on ways it can improve.
Maledy also said this is a huge event for Smith-Cotton, as there will be roughly 1,500 students and 500 parents in attendance.
Junior Blake Osteen said he believes the S-C band has started off a little rough but has picked up the pace and improved. This year’s S-C performance theme is completely different than last year’s; while last year’s theme was more classic rock, this year’s theme is “Pure Imagination,” and the music is more whimsical, Osteen said.
Maledy encourages the community to come out and see all of the bands’ hard work and to check out S-C’s new uniforms.
“The kids have been working really hard, and I am excited to see how it goes,” he said.
Admission to the Smith-Cotton Invitational is $5. Performances begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Tiger Stadium.
