Music has long been associated with the holidays and this year is no exception for the choir students of Sacred Heart High School.
The choir has received invitations to perform at a number of special holiday events in Sedalia and beyond. Among them were a Wednesday appearance at Crown Center in Kansas City as part of a series of more than 100 free recitals during the holiday season and on Thursday, the choir participated in State Fair Community College’s Jingle on the Green.
Three other performances, one at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 7, multiple appearances for KOMU Channel 8’s Holiday Concert Series and Follow the Star, the school’s annual Christmas Concert, are also planned.
According to Sacred Heart Choir Director Darrin Hartman, the 40 members of the choir have been rehearsing since mid-September in preparation for the concert performances.
“Our music is an important part of the student’s education and their upbringing,” Hartman said. “It brings us closer to our faith and it allows us to express and share our faith with others.”
Hartman noted the students use class time to practice for the performances. Hartman and the students have chosen a wide variety of selections for their performances ranging from traditional to modern and upbeat selections. This year they will be performing “Carol of the Bells,” “Christmas is Coming,” “Jesus What a Wonderful Child,” “Baby it’s Cold Outside” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”
While they have performed at some of the events in previous years, it is a first for the Crown Center performance and their appearance on KOMU.
The choir filmed their performance in mid-October, according to Hartman. The spots will air six times beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 on Mid-Missouri CW. It will be shown one hour later at 10 p.m. on KOMU Channel 8. Both appearances will be during the station’s newscasts. Other dates and times are slated for 7 a.m. Dec. 8 on Channel 8, 9 p.m. Dec. 21 on the CW, and at 10 p.m. on Channel 8. The final airing will be at 7 a.m. Dec. 22 on Channel 8.
Follow the Star will feature a celebration of music for the Holy Family. The choir and band, under the direction of Nancy Edwards, will perform. Campus Minister Debbie Bolin will also take part in the performance. A freewill donation will be taken with proceeds going to the music department.
"The community performances are important because we get to visit some places around Sedalia and give something back to the community,” SHS choir member Jeffrey Hollobaugh said. “It’s great to make their day better and put a smile on their face."
"It's important because it gives us confidence and allows us to practice our faith through music,” he continued. “Music can broaden our horizons and provide other opportunities in our educational journey."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.