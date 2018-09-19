The September Third Thursday event hosted by Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 is themed around Sedalia Rocks. Those attending may visit downtown shops that will stay open a little later and a variety of tables, booths and displays.
Sedalia Rocks enthusiasts are joining the event and SDDI will have a treasure hunt of painted rocks to provide extra drawing entries for an Ozark Coffee Co. gift card to the winners.
The Joyful Puppets and the Morton Sisters will also perform. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Second Street and Ohio Avenue lot to meet and pet JoJo the mule sponsored by Von Holten Ranch.
All activities are free to the public.
